‘Good Trouble’ star Cierra Ramirez is engaged: ‘Luckiest girl in the world’

"Good Trouble" star Cierra Ramirez has happy news to share: She's engaged.

Ramirez shared a series of joyful pictures on Instagram Sunday, Sept. 10. In them, the 28-year-old looks over the moon as Johnny Zallez, who goes by @othrsyde on social media, proposes.

"Spoiler alert: I said YES!" she captioned the photos, adding a ring and white heart emoji.

The first photo shows Zallez down on one knee in black pants and a brown blazer, as Ramirez holds one hand over her mouth — still revealing her beaming smile — while donning a black leather vest and long white skirt.

"I prayed for a love like yours @othrsyde," she continued. "I also couldn’t have dreamt up a better proposal if I tried. In my hometown with everyone I love! You are the most thoughtful person (and) I can’t wait to annoy you for the rest of my life hehehe I’m the luckiest girl in the world."

Zallez proposed in Houston, where Ramirez is from.

Another shot shows the two sharing a kiss while surrounded by white candles and bouquets of white flowers.

"BIG thank you to all of my friends who flew out & surprised me —you made one of the best days of my life THAT much more memorable," she wrote, complimenting a big group photo as the couple kisses again amidst a dip.

In a sweet video, Ramirez is seen running past a pool into Zallez's arms, as two string musicians play to the side in what appears to be a backyard.

Thanking her friends and family for putting the moment together, Ramirez added that she was "very impressed" at how everyone kept the secret.

Fellow stars and fans celebrated their big next step, sharing some love in the comment section.

"YESSSSS!!!" Becky G wrote, adding the white heart, heart-shaped hands, sparkle and happy tears emoji. "Congratulations guys!!!"

Janel Parrish commented, "Congrats babe!!!!"

Ramirez's "Good Trouble" co-stars seemed elated at the news, with Bryan Craig writing, "Big big congrats to you both!" Priscilla Quintana marveled at her new rock, adding, "That ring is EVERYTHING ... Congrats you both."

On social media, Ramirez hasn't been shy about sharing her love for Zallez, most recently posting moments from a European excursion this summer.

The couple celebrated their four-year anniversary while abroad in Spain and France.

On Dec. 2, 2022, the actor posted a birthday tribute to Zallez featuring a few photos, including a selfie in Disneyland.

Ramirez wrote, "Celebrating you is my favorite thing to do."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com