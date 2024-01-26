Photo: Getty Images/Maria Korneeva

The question may be as difficult as it is perennial: Is it a good time to buy a house? The real estate market is filled with scary considerations such as fluctuating mortgage rates, rising home prices, hefty down payments, volatile housing markets, and the fact that seemingly everything could change overnight without a warning from the Federal Reserve. So how are perspective homebuyers to know whether it’s a good time to actually become homeowners? And perhaps more importantly, when do you know that it’s a bad time for a home purchase?

We’ve spoken with real estate experts to answer these questions: Is now a good time to buy a house in America? How can you decipher mortgage interest rates? How can you tell if it’s a buyer’s market? How can you time your bid so there’s less competition? Why isn’t sales price necessarily more important than what you pay year over year?

When do you know you’re ready to buy a house?

The thing is, there’s no universally good or bad time to buy a house. Whether it’s a good time for you to buy a house is entirely dependent on circumstances specific to you and your family alone, like how big your family is, what your job situation is, what your financial situation is, how you define affordability, whether a new home would be your first home, what kind of monthly payments you could afford, and even whether you’re emotionally ready for homeownership.

Panoramic aerial view of a upscale suburbs in Atlanta Photo: Getty Images/Rajesh Pandit

Take a hard and honest look at your personal finances, credit score, the neighborhood and home you’re looking at buying into, whether you could scrape together the recommended 20% down payment (which means you won’t have to get private mortgage insurance on a conventional loan), what your financial reserves are like, and what it would mean for your household to join the many borrowers who have to give monthly mortgage payments.

Compare that to your current situation: Setting aside whether the home value will increase or not, would you be saving or losing money in comparison if you continued to rent? Look at the other expenses of being a homeowner that you’ll have to deal with regularly, like property taxes, HOA fees and the like.

Where would you be in a year or five in that new home you’re considering compared to staying put? What will it be like for you when your home equity is finally 100% of the home?

And remember to factor in that, as a homeowner, you’d be investing in your own home equity. “When renting, you are never getting that money back and you are paying into the landlord’s equity,” says Jeffrey Decatur, broker associate at RE/MAX Capital Realty.

And, finally, look at the emotional profit to your and your family of buying a home and ask whether it’ll be worth more than the disruption and extra work that moving to a new home always brings. Remember that, first and foremost, a home is where your family lives, not a physical manifestation of your wealth.

“Look at the personal lifestyle value of your home for you and your loved ones first,” says Thomas McCormack, senior partner at Resources Real Estate. “Look at your investment portfolio for returns, not your home’s resale potential.”

What are the signs of a good time or a bad time to buy a house?

Every family is different and every home is different, so it’s not surprising that the experts say that only you can decide, ultimately, whether it’s a good time to buy or not.

Full length of saleswoman greeting female customers while standing outside house Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Kozicki

“The truth is, the best time to buy a home is when you are financially ready,” Decatur says. “Just like any other market, real estate prices fluctuate. Trying to time the market perfectly can lead to indecision and missed opportunities. I’ve heard people say they are waiting for prices to come down or for interest rates to drop, but there’s no guarantee that these things will happen. Even if they do, it can lead to increased competition and higher prices.”

The converse is true too. Only you can define when it’s a bad time for you to buy a new home.

If you simply can’t afford a house, then you shouldn’t buy a house. Besides that simple, hopefully obvious, maxim, there’s no one who can tell you it’s a bad time to buy a house besides you.

And if you and your family need a home, pronto, then that’s what really matters.

“First of all, there is no such thing (in my book) as a ‘terrible time to buy a house’ if you really need to buy a house,” McCormack says. “Let’s face it, there’s a difference between being a real estate investor and a property owner who is also the end user. If your family needs a certain amount of space within a certain distance of your job in a community that provides specific services that you require and you need to make it happen by a specific date, that should be your priority, not ‘How much of a return will I see if I sell within three years?’ Not to mention the fact that no one really knows how much of a return you’ll see in three years.”

Do high interest rates hurt or help my ability to buy a house?

Though 1% doesn’t sound like a lot, a 1% change in interest rates can have a huge effect on your ability do afford a home. “A 1% change in your rate can affect your principal and interest payment on $100,000 mortgage by as much as $70 either way,” Decatur says.

Normally, you’d think of lower interest rates as a boon for homebuyers—obviously, it means that you have to fork over less in mortgage payments every month. But it also means that you face more competition from other wannabe homebuyers and the risk of a bidding war for a home you want increases.

Cost of Housing Photo: Getty Images

Americans are in an unusual situation right now when it comes to the housing market. The Fed pushed interest rates to historic lows to counteract the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning that many homeowners took the opportunity to refinance their mortgages at highly beneficial rates. Now, post-pandemic, the Federal Reserve has begun introducing higher rates to slow down inflation. That means that no one should be counting on easy money from lenders to finance their dreams of owning a new home.

“Both buyers and sellers should be getting more accustomed to our new mortgage rates—who knows if we’ll ever get as low as 3% again—and be more comfortable with what they can afford,” says Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO of Realty ONE Group.

It also means that, understandably, the people who locked in those lower mortgage rates don’t want to go back to paying high interest rates, which they’d have to do if they sold the homes they’re in now to buy new homes at current interest rates. “Borrowers who secured a 3% rate during the pandemic will be reluctant to sell and rebuy when current rates are upwards of 6 and 7%,” Brian Shahwan, vice president and mortgage banker at William Raveis Mortgage, says. “Until mortgage rates come down to a level they are comfortable giving up a lower rate for, this could turn into a lack-of-inventory problem, as we’ve recently seen. It’s important to understand that lower rates may create bidding wars and drive prices up, as well.”

Current homeowners’ reluctance to sell is dovetailing with the fact that, nationally, Americans are facing a housing shortage—there simply aren’t enough homes for everyone to buy. That’s kept home values from coming down to more affordable purchase prices for many.

So what’s that mean for you? You have to find the specific mix of mortgage rates, available housing, and level of risk that’s right for you. “There is no specific threshold of rates that favor buyers as a whole—it’s very specific to each person’s situation,” Shahwan says.

What are the upsides and downsides of waiting to buy?

Like investing in the stock market, sometimes it’s better to wait to buy and sometimes the best time to buy is right now—but you never know which is which until the moment has long passed. “Ultimately, no one is great at timing the market,” McCormack says. “We do not control the market, nor do we have a crystal ball. And while there are market indicators that can provide some insight regarding forecasts, they’re still, ultimately, just guesswork.”

Of course, you should never rush into buying a home, especially if you haven’t gotten all your ducks in a row. “If it’s not an urgent need, there may be benefits to waiting,” McCormack says. “Mortgage rates may fall, more inventory may become available.“

But, at the same time, if you wait too long, you could be missing out and putting yourself in a worse position once you really are ready to pull the trigger. “If you wait until the market shifts, you may find yourself competing with a lot of other buyers, which may drive the price higher,” McCormack says. “Ultimately, we recommend buying when you find the house you really want and refinance when the rates come down. You may temporarily pay more because of the rate, but if you wait and the price jumps up significantly, your net outcome may be even less appealing.”

“Many people think of high interest rates and low inventory as a terrible time to buy, but this could actually be a great time for the right buyer,” Shahwan says. “If market rents are high, investors may want to capitalize on purchasing an investment property to make as much ROI as possible. Or borrowers with substantial assets may want to put a larger down payment to offset higher monthly mortgage payments. It’s all in how you look at pros and cons.”



People in many housing markets actually have a nice window right now where there’s less competition for homes on the market, few as they may be, Jewgieniew says. “There are fewer buyers right now, which means, in low inventory markets, there’s less of a chance of bidding wars or multiple offers,” he says. “If buyers wait to buy until the spring and summer months, you’ll definitely have more competition, especially in the more desirable neighborhoods and for the more desirable homes.”

Always keep in mind that you can usually talk to your lender about ways to refinance if interest rates fall in the future. “Don’t play the interest rate game, because nobody can peg it right,” Jewgieniew says. “So, remember, you have the freedom to refinance at a later time if your financial and life circumstances are right and ready now.”

And remember that even if interest rates go down, the appreciation in properties hasn’t stopped, even if it has slowed. And you get more appreciation the earlier you buy in. “There isn’t a specific interest rate that favors buyers,” Decatur says. “Rates fluctuate, and while lower rates are generally better, waiting for the perfect rate means missing out on potential appreciation in the market. For example, my first house had an interest rate of 11%, but when I sold it 21 years later, the rate was around 4-5%. Despite the higher initial rate, I tripled my investment and benefited from tax write-offs and the pride of ownership. Additionally, buyers can control their effective rate by paying down more principal throughout the course of their loan.”

Will the housing market be different from one place to another?

Businessman using a computer for property sales & listings, Real Estate Agent agency & contractor, residential property, investment, housing project, property development real estate, choose a house buy online. Photo: Getty Images

What may not work for you as a potential homebuyer in New York City may be completely different if you were to consider a move to, say, central California. Especially if you’re not familiar with the area, it can be key to find a real estate agent who knows the local housing stock and market conditions well. (As well as a local mortgage originator.)

“Real estate is a hyperlocal market, so it’s important to sit down with a trusted realtor and discuss your financial position, average days on the market, interest rates and absorption rates,” Decatur says. “By making an educated decision and jumping in when you’re ready, you can start building your own equity, which is more valuable than any interest rate.”

Should you sell your home before buying a new one?

It’s understandable that you wouldn’t want to sell your current home until you’re sure you have a new one to move into, but today’s market conditions don’t make that easy.

“In today’s market, it is very challenging to have a seller accept an offer contingent on the sale of another home,” Decatur says. “It is best in today’s market to sell your home and purchase your next home. Non-contingent. If at all possible, it is best to have as few contingencies in your contract as possible.”

Of course, by selling a home, you will have to factor in capital-gains taxes.

Should first-time homebuyers look at different factors?

Though the enthusiasm of first-time homebuyers is understandable, it’s critical to not get carried away by emotions and keep your bottom line in mind at all times.

“While it may be okay to ‘stretch’ when buying your first home or trading up, it’s important to not live beyond your means,” McCormack says. “You may be able to afford a particular price but that doesn’t always mean you should. There are many people who are ‘house poor’ and regret it.”

Will mortgage rates go down next year?

That, of course, is the trillion dollar question. So far, Americans have, to almost everyone’s surprise, deftly threaded the needle and avoided the recession that everyone’s feared (the same can’t necessarily be said for the rest of the world).

The experts we spoke to said the general feeling is that mortgage rates will start to come down in 2024.

“We’re looking forward to an active spring home buying season with interest rates potentially between 6-7%,” Jewgieniew says. “Many experts believe that mortgage rates have hit their peak from a 20-year high, and we just saw the Fed hold rates steady.”



In addition, there’s new housing expected to come online that may help with the housing shortage.

“New home builders had a much better year in 2023 and have been able to kickstart new home construction. Because of that, we should see a slight increase in inventory in many markets, which will also help incentivize buyers to get back into the market,“ Jewgieniew says. “Sellers who were hesitant last year to trade in a 4 or 5% mortgage rate (or lower), I believe, will be ready to get on with life. The reasons for selling a home—upgrading, downsizing, marriage, baby, job change—are life events that still happen.”

What if there’s a recession?

If there’s one thing you should take away from this story, it’s that you can’t plan your life around what-ifs.

“As a real estate broker in the business for over 20 years, I have heard rumors of recession many times, which never materialized,” McCormack says. “I have heard market prognosticators get it wrong—very wrong—many times. None of us can predict the future, so don’t pretend that you can. If you must move, then you must move. If this is discretionary, perhaps you wait, but why postpone life?”

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest