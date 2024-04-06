Here are good reasons why you shouldn’t look down at frozen fruits and veggies

Years ago, I went on a tour of a Florida orange grove. At the same grove where the oranges were harvested, there was a plant to produce frozen orange juice concentrate. The owners proudly announced that their orange juice was frozen within two hours of picking.

This preserves the full content of vitamin C, and all the other beneficial polyphenols, important nutrients that occur in plants. Pasteurized ready-to-serve orange juice can have 25% less vitamin C content than frozen. Ready-to-drink orange juices should be purchased three to four weeks before expiration date and consumed within one week of opening.

And it isn’t just orange juice. After picking, vegetables can take two weeks to get to market. And then they may sit in your home for a week, which could cause up to an 80% loss of vitamin C. This all came to mind when I attended a recent zoom webinar from the American Institute of Frozen Foods.

Here are a few other benefits of frozen food:

▪ Frozen foods reduce food waste. It might be scooping a handful of mixed berries for a smoothie and the rest stay frozen for your next creation. No more weeks-old furry strawberries in the fridge. Many recipes call for a cup of peas. Have a bag in the freezer and you are cooking. Also useful as a cold compress.

▪ No additives need to be added to frozen foods. Freezing pauses enzymatic and bacterial activity that causes changes in nutrition, taste and texture.

▪ With the reduced food waste, frozen foods can save you money. The average American household could save $1,500 a year by reducing food waste.

To prevent freezer burn, remove as much air as you can from food and wrap tightly. It is also a good idea to label and date frozen foods. Even the most well-wrapped item does not have eternal life in the freezer.

I am not suggesting that everyone eat only frozen foods. This is a reminder that frozen is a convenient, economical and nutritious addition to our usual daily food intake.

Sheah Rarback MS, RDN is a registered dietitian nutritionist in private practice in Miami.







