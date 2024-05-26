GOOD NEWS: Odessa Study Club

May 25—Odessa Study Club recently held a luncheon and Installation of Officers at the home of Margaret Jones, Hostess, along with the Hospitality Committee. Members brought salads and desserts for the event. Outgoing President Carolyn Tripp presented outgoing officers with a lovely Thank You note and cute bag saying "these are a few of my favorite things" that included Hershey Kisses. Members of the Club expressed a heartful Thank You to Carolyn Tripp for her leadership as President.

New officers were installed and presented with candy bars that related to the new officers' positions.

— Dean Boyd, Treasurer, received a "Pay Day" candy bar

— Terrie Echols, Corresponding Secretary, a "Symphony" bar

— Dana Ashton, Recording Secretary, a "Whatcha ma call it" bar

— Tammy Hawkins, Vice-President/Programs Chair, Peanut M&M's

— Pam Earnest, Historian/Reporter, a "Mounds" bar

— Alyssa Goates, President, a "Milky Way" bar

— Carolyn Tripp, Parliamentarian, "Crunch" bar

— All members, "3 Musketeer" bars

The year concluded with signing up for hostesses, committees and Meals On Wheels deliveries for the 2024-2025 season. A donation of $200 was also made to the Crisis Center of West Texas. The Odessa Study Club enjoyed the meetings from September 2023-May 2024 which were themed " A Few of My Favorite Things."