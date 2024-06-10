The Good Earth Café will reopen in Holland on Thursday

HOLLAND — It's been six months since The Good Earth Café announced an impending closure in downtown Holland. Now, in a new location, the business is set to reopen Thursday, June 13.

The popular café closed December 30, when owners Dave and Cheryl Koeman retired from E. Seventh Street. On March 1, new owners Todd and Michelle Girdis announced the eatery would reopen, now in The Towers on River.

In the new space, it's all about the details. There’s an old fish tank customers will recognize, specialized lighting, and space for small gatherings.

The Good Earth Café is preparing to reopen in The Towers on River in Holland.

“It's exciting to finally get to this point,” Michelle said. “We feel we're ready to go and we're just really excited.”

The Good Earth was purchased by the Koemans in January 2000. It was a heavy blow, regulars said, when they announced they were closing their doors. The couple spoke with prospective buyers, they said, but they were unable to obtain a lease from the building owner. And so, the business had to move.

“I think, more than anything, the ribbon cutting (held last week) is about being thankful this process worked and that we're finally able to say welcome back,” Todd said.

Cheryl Koeman said it’s exciting to see the café back in action.

“I would tell customers to give them a chance,” Koeman said of the new owners. “It’s different, but that’s okay. For those that come in, give them grace to get them going, and let them make some mistakes."

The menu remains the same, with a few subtractions. The Good Earth is known for flavored bagels and cream cheeses, breads, muffins, casseroles, sandwiches, wraps, soups and salads. Michelle and Todd hope to provide a similar experience, with a similar spirit.

To get to the new café, customers should enter off E. Seventh Street by using the last driveway on the right before River Avenue. There's parking available up the ramp and around the building. Additional signage will appear in the coming months.

“I have a great sense of joy and thankfulness,” Todd said. “I’m excited and I’m ready to give and ready to be a good listener to those who come back.”

For updates, visit The Good Earth - Holland, MI on Facebook.

