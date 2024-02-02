‘Good Doctor’ Fans Want to Start a "Petition" After Seeing a New TikTok Featuring Freddie Highmore



With The Good Doctor ending after seven seasons, it's easy to say fans are sad to see the hit ABC drama go. Well, Freddie Highmore just made fans become even more in their feelings thanks to a surprise social post.

Ahead of the series' season 7 premiere on February 20, the Bates Motel alum shocked his followers when he appeared in a behind-the-scenes video on The Good Doctor's official TikTok. Starring alongside co-star, Paige Spara, Freddie was dressed as Dr. Shaun Murphy, while Paige was ready to star as Lea. In the video, it's clear to see the two were ecstatic to be back on set as they filmed the final episodes.

"Hello!" Freddie said while Paige giggled toward the camera. "We are here, back filming season 7, episode 1!" "We're so excited!" Paige added.

When fans saw Freddie and Paige were back on set to wrap up their journey on The Good Doctor, many rushed to the comments to share how bummed they are over the medical drama ending after almost a decade on television.

"The Good Doctor is one of those shows you really wish they don't end," one person lamented on Instagram. "We need a petition to get Good Doctor to [stay] on longer this show is amazing," another agreed. "Can’t believe they are canceling the show after this season coming," a different follower added.

As fans know, ABC revealed in mid-January The Good Doctor was cancelled more than six years after the first episode aired in September 2017. According to Deadline, the show joins Station 19 as one of the series the network has axed during the 2023-2024 season.

While it's unclear what the folks at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital will be up to come the last installment of episodes, we do know from the promo it's bound to be a grand wrap-up to a great era of TV.



