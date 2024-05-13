Gonzales Jambalaya Festival: What you need to know about contests, food, drinks and music

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Gonzales Jambalaya Festival is returning to Ascension Parish for three days this month.

The 57th Annual Jambalaya Festival will be held at 120 S. Irma Blvd. from Friday, May 24, through Sunday, May 26.

According to Interim President Mike Gonzales, the “cooking contest starts at 7 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday then ends at 5 p.m. each day.” He said the bands will start playing after lunch and finish at midnight each night.

The festival will end with the crowning of a new world champion jambalaya cook, Gonzales said.

Contestants will cook various amounts of meat and rice over three rounds of competition.

The first round will consist of seven heats cooked on Friday and Saturday. The top 32 contestants go on to round two and then the 12 best compete in round three.

“In this round, they will cook 50 pounds of chicken and 20 pounds of rice in 3 1/2 hours,” Gonzales said.

The reigning champion, Todd Breaux, will not be defending his title this year. He will take part in the Champ of Champs Contest at 2 p.m. Saturday. This contest will include former champions.

Gonzales said they will cook pork, sausage and rice over a wood fire for three hours.

Gonzales said there will be three band stages, food and drinks. That includes jambalaya, soft drinks, water, beer, daiquiris and wine. See a full schedule of events below.

Highlights include a carnival each day along with a 5K and 1-mile run. The races will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The carnival will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Attendees will have access to indoor bathrooms and porta potties.

Gonzales said free parking will be available along Irma Boulevard, Cornerview Road and South Francois Street.

According to the interim president, the festival was chartered to promote Gonzales and fundraise for projects in Ascension Parish.

He said the “Jambalaya Festival Association gives back to our community all year long by providing jambalaya for nonprofit and civic organizations like St. Jude, Cystic Fibrosis, Relay for Life, COEA, Dreams Come True, Rotary Club, March of Dimes, Jr. Police, United Way, Sr. Citizens Day and many other miscellaneous fundraising and nonprofit functions across the parish.”

