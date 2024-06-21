Gone shelling: Tips to find special seashells in and around Volusia and Flagler counties

It's hard to go to any beach without looking for a treasure or two in the sand.

Florida's coastline is full of shells both rare and common. While seashell hunters can travel far and wide to scour good hunting grounds, not everyone wants to travel far to find some neat new shells. So what about finding shells in your backyard?

Volusia County and Flagler County have dozens of miles of coastline with plenty of opportunities to spend a day shelling. There are some good hunting grounds just next door, too.

Here are some tips for a day of shell hunting.

Pick a beach-less-traveled, such as the Canaveral Seashore

Canaveral National Seashore is a treasure trove for seashells. As long as there are no living creatures inside the shells, guests are free to take any shells they find home.

Blair and Dawn Witherington are the authors of multiple books on beaches and nature, including "Florida's Seashells: A Beachcomber's Guide." And they're familiar with Volusia County. Blair Witherington talked with the News-Journal about hunting for seashells.

A good place to hunt varies depending on what kind of experience the hunter is looking for, he said. Some people like to collect seashells because it gets them outside on a beautiful day, or maybe they appreciate solitude along with the scenery.

He and his wife recommend the Canaveral National Seashore, he said.

Aside from the pretty scenery, an area less traveled is where "the more common, rarer seashells are likely to be because they haven't been snatched up by folks ahead of you," he said.

Try searching for seashells after rough weather

Searching for seashells after a period of rough surf can yield good results once things calm down again, Witherington said.

"The shelling can be fabulous," he said.

The Witheringtons' book says where to look also depends on what kind of shell someone is looking for.

For example, "The recent high-tide line at mid-beach is often a good place to find large or fluttery shells," the book says.

Check out Ponce Inlet, Washington Oaks State Park and more

Blair Witherington said one good spot for shelling is Smyrna Dunes Park on the south side of Ponce Inlet. That park is in the Witheringtons' book as one of the top shelling spots in the state.

"The inlets often accumulate shells," he said.

Varn Park in Flagler County is a popular destination for seashell hunting, and cockle, coquina and other shells are available all over the area, according to the county's tourism development site, visitflagler.com.

In Flagler County, the Witheringtons list Washington Oaks Gardens State Park as another top location in Florida for shelling.

On a 'quest' for a good shell

The Knobbed Whelk is the New Jersey state seashell.

So what can you find out there?

Many types of shells are common in Volusia and Flagler counties. "Florida's Seashells: A Beachcomber's Guide," for instance, covers "263 species of mollusk shells."

Variable coquina shells are among the common varieties, Blair Witherington said. They're multicolored and small.

Coquina clams are "known for their highly variable color patterns" and "can be found buried just under the surface of the sand in the wave-swept area of the beach known as the swash zone," according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The Knobbed Whelk is another shell that hunters look for, Witherington said. Those get up to 9 inches long, are heavy "and typically have several triangular knobs on the shoulder of the body whorl," according to the Witheringtons' book.

Another sought-after shell variety is the wentletrap, which resembles a spiral staircase, Blair Witherington said.

A good place to hunt for wentletraps is near an inlet, he said.

Dr. Jose H. Leal, science director and curator for the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum on Sanibel Island, shared his expertise for a list of 10 rare Florida seashells with The News-Press in 2023.

The list includes the scotch bonnet, which can be about 5 inches long and "has a typical oval shape with a ... surface embellished by fine revolving lines," according to the list. "The color is cream-white, with distinctive spots of light brown."

Respecting the coast

Scotch Bonnet (Semicassis granulata)

A couple of things before you head to the beach.

The book "Seashells & Beachcombing for Kids" by Stephanie Panlasigui and Erika Zambello says that people should check out local regulations beforehand to see if it's OK to remove shells from a beach. Also, people should check to make sure that a critter isn't using the shell as a home. In that case, put it back.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says that recreational seashell collecting is OK "depending on whether or not the harvested sea shell contains a living organism, the type of organism it contains and where you will be collecting."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Finding seashells in Volusia, Flagler and beyond. What to know.