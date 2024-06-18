Gone fishing: Wichita Falls couple are new owners of landmark Lake Kickapoo fishing camp

The fish camp at Lake Kickapoo has opened for business under new ownership.

Jacob and Lauren Puckett of Wichita Falls are owners and operators of the camp that has been a fixture at the lake for decades.

“My husband loves to fish, and we have two boys and a newborn baby girl," Lauren said. "We want them to be able to grow up and just have something they have great childhood memories of."

The camp, known as Ace’s Fishing Barge when it first opened in 1958, held a grand opening event this past weekend. The fishing barge can accommodate up to 200 anglers.

Lauren said they had a great turnout. She said the couple is working to restore heating for winter fishing.

Fees are charged for using the barge, and fishing licenses are required as per state guidelines. A camp store offers bait, snacks and drinks.

The camp also has RV spaces, a picnic pavilion, boat dock, three furnished cabins for rent and spaces for tent camping.

Lake Kickapoo opened in 1948 as a water supply for Wichita Falls. Like other area lakes, it has ebbed and flowed with drought and rain, and the camp has had its ups and downs.

Lauren said the city was on the verge of closing it for safety concerns a few years ago, but new owners made improvements.

Lauren said she and her husband plan to continue the improvements.

Lake Kickapoo has maintained a reputation as being an excellent lake for crappie and yellow cat.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls couple new owners of landmark Lake Kickapoo fishing camp