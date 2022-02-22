We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Supplements are little wonders for your health, and they're 30 percent off at Amazon. (Photo: Amazon)

Ever thought about starting your morning with a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar? Devotees swear by this all-natural ingredient, which is believed to do wonders for boosting immunity, regulating digestion, kickstarting weight loss, clearing up skin, boosting energy levels and so much more. All of this from just a little bit of fermented apple juice!

Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Supplements pack all that good stuff into tiny, tasty chewables. And this brand is especially beloved by Amazon shoppers — 240,952 of them, in fact, who've left glowing five-star reviews. Today only, a two-pack of these sweet-tasting supplements are on sale for 30 percent off. While there is a whole slew of Goli vitamins on sale today, the Apple Cider Vinegar supplements are the true stand-outs here.

$13 $19 at Amazon

It's easy to see why Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Supplements have earned such a reputation. These plant-based gummies are as wholesome as it gets — they're vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and gelatin-free. In fact, AVC is heralded as an effective ingredient for detoxing the body. And these gummies aren't your average apple cider vinegar supplement; these babies contain "the Mother."

In terms of AVC, "the Mother" refers to the healthy, beneficial bacteria, yeast and protein present in the unrefined, fermented liquid, which is often filtered out when AVC is mass-marketed. Basically, it's the source of everything that makes apple cider vinegar such game-changer when it comes to managing your health day to day.

Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Vitamins by Goli Nutrition contain the Mother. (Photo: Amazon)

Fans are saying it doesn't take very long to start seeing clear results. "It took about a week for me to see the difference," wrote one. "I no longer have heartburn issues or belching. My stomach does not feel bloated."

"I’ve only been using these for a few days and I already notice a big difference," wrote another. "I can tell my bloat has gone down tremendously. I get night cravings and that has almost stopped completely since taking these. I like the flavor a lot."

The taste, in fact, is one of the selling points of these supplements. As one fan put it, "Great taste, way better than making a sour face over a shot of ACV!"

Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Supplements contain a little something extra: vitamin B9 and B12, which double down on the clear-skin and energy-boosting benefits. Gut-cleansing beetroot and pomegranate offer up a dose of anti-inflammatory properties, too.

Today on Amazon, you save almost $11 on a 60-day supply of 120 gummies. You'll feel good physically, but you can also feel good about supporting Goli: the company donates a six-month supply of vitamins to one child living with malnutrition each time you buy a bottle.

