Golf Wang Gets Fired up With Flame-Printed Converse Chuck 70 in "Paprika/Salmon Rose"

Tyler, the Creator's GOLF WANG is heating things up for fall as the collective has just revealed the Converse Chuck 70 in a fiery "Paprika/Salmon Rose" colorway.

The sneaker is unsurprisingly bold as the musician has never shied away from experimenting with colors and prints in his own wardrobe. The high-top shoe bears a deep mahogany canvas base and is enlivened with pink, blue and red flame overlays. A white midsole acts as a neutral backdrop for pink detailing, while a bright blue outsole with white laces grounds the positively psychedelic design. The white Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 patch rests firmly on the ankle, joining GOLF Wang insoles and chocolate brown rubber Converse heel plates.

The GOLF WANG x Converse Chuck 70 "Paprika/Salmon Rose" is hitting shelves on September 20 via Converse for price of $100 USD. Take a closer look in the gallery above.