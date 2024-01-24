A Late Golf Titan’s Hallowed Los Angeles Estate Seeks $38.5 Million

Always wanted a sacred space to indulge your faith without ever having to leave the sanctity of your own property? Look no further! Your proverbial prayers have finally been answered.

Almost three months after he passed away at age 91, the Los Angeles residence of golf resort and airport entrepreneur David G. Price has popped up for sale, asking $38.5 million. Consisting of three contiguous parcels spanning 1.4 acres—and nestled on the same street as an equally pricey mansion owned by Formula One heiress Petra Ecclestone and her husband, real estate agent Sam Palmer—the multi-building compound sits in the exclusive Brentwood Park neighborhood and comes complete with its very own private chapel.

The Prices built their chapel after finding faith as older adults, and used it as a space “to go and have time and quiet and to study,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

Records show Price—best known for his stewardship of the American Golf and American Airport corporations for more than 40 years—and his longtime wife Helen paid around $5.5 million in 1999 for a Spanish Colonial Revival-style house built in the late 1920s. They subsequently doled out roughly $5 million for two additional lots, then razed some existing structures and added a Mission Revival-style chapel with an attached potting shed and two-car garage, plus a two-bedroom guesthouse that connects via a covered breezeway to a pool house with a living room and kitchen—for a total of six bedrooms and seven baths in almost 8,200 square feet of living space.

Fully walled and gated, and known as “Camino con Cristo,” the main residence is believed to have been originally designed by famed California architect John Byers. Later expanded and upgraded by Thomas Callaway, the interiors are rife with vaulted ceilings, wrought-iron details and numerous French doors providing seamless indoor-outdoor environs. There’s also an attached three-car garage.

A country-style kitchen features an adjacent breakfast room boasting a fireplace and French doors spilling outside.

Other highlights include a living room warmed by a fireplace, formal dining room, and country-style kitchen outfitted with wood beams, hand-painted and stenciled details, and a fireside breakfast room. There’s also a formal dining room, as well as a library lined with built-in bookshelves, family rooms and an office.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom hosts a fireplace, private balcony, walk-in closet and dual baths; and outdoors, the park-like grounds are showcased by multiple fountains, courtyards, gardens and meandering pathways, along with a swimming pool, and an eye-catching timber and masonry loggia sporting a stone-clad fireplace.

Avid gardeners will especially love the potting shed found on the premises.

Per The Wall Street Journal, which first reported that the residence was hitting the market, Price’s 78-year-old widow has decided to sell because she wants to move to the Dallas area to be closer to her son and daughter…and “it is a lot of property for one person.”

The listing is shared by mother-son team David Solomon and Anna Solomon of Douglas Elliman, and Evan Pozarny and Laura Pozarny of Muselli Commercial Realtors.

