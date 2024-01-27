Golf Superstar Michelle Wei West’s Modern L.A. Farmhouse Hits the Market for $6.5 Million

Last year, Michelle Wei West said goodbye to the LPGA Tour at the U.S. Women’s Open in Pebble Beach and seemingly headed into retirement at the ripe young age of 34. Now the five-time winner has turned her sights toward Los Angeles, where she’s bidding farewell to a sleekly designed modern farmhouse-style mansion in Encino’s upscale Amestoy Estates neighborhood.

Though it’s been barely two years since the veteran golf pro and her husband Jonnie West—a son of NBA legend Jerry West and director of basketball operations for the Golden State Warriors—doled out $5.7 million for the freshly built spread, they’re already looking to unload the place with a nearly $800,000 jump in price, asking a shot under $6.5 million.

Built on speculation by a local developer and completed in 2021, the creamy stucco and brick-accented structure is sited on a walled and double-gated parcel spanning just over a third of an acre, amid a dead-end street, and includes a five-bedroom, six-bath main home, plus a separate guesthouse with its own kitchen, family room, bedroom and bath.

Especially standing out on the main level is a gourmet kitchen decked out with an eat-in island and top-tier Miele appliances, as well as an adjoining family room displaying a leathered-marble fireplace stretching to the ceiling and large expanses of glass spilling outside. Elsewhere are formal living and dining rooms, a glass-encased wine display, wet bar, movie theater, an office and en-suite guest bedroom.

A floating staircase heads upstairs, where four more en-suite bedrooms include a posh master retreat outfitted with a fireplace, built-in cabinetry, a refrigerator, private balcony, walk-in closet, and spa-inspired bath holding dual vanities, a soaking tub and an oversized rain shower. An al fresco patio also is accessible via the upper level, while the rest of the grounds are laced with olive and citrus trees, and host a large pool with a spa and Baja shelf, fire-pit area, built-in barbecue and pizza oven. There’s also a spacious motorcourt and an attached three-car garage out front.

A child prodigy and graduate of Stanford University, Wie West rose to international prominence at age 10, when she became the youngest player at the time to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links Championship. She went on to turn pro before her 16th birthday, qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open at age 13 and capture the tourney in 2014.

During a lengthy career, the Hawaii-born golfer has faced more than her fair share of ups and downs, including lengthy spells of being sidelined by lingering wrist injuries compounded by arthritis. But despite all that, she’s managed to earn $6.8 million in prize money alone, plus millions more through lucrative contracts with Sony and Nike.

The listing is held by Nicole Plaxen and Shauna Walters of The Beverly Hills Estates.

