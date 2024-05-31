If a golf course could talk, it would tell its caretakers a lot about caring for turf

Thinking back to my introduction to working in horticulture (and my introduction to working in general), my first job was a seasonal maintenance worker for a golf course. There, my primary duties entailed assisting in the overall mowing and maintenance of grounds, ensuring that turf performed at its best regardless of the season, weather or periodic abuse it endured.

So, naturally, as a person who now works in horticulture as a career, I was innately gifted at this task. Even as a clueless teenager, everything was done perfectly — and that is the end of the story. Or at least, that’s what I now tell people.

In reality, my first summer working on that golf course included such memorable milestones as a 100-yard runway to nowhere accidentally cut into the rough, an unnoticed hydraulic leak announcing itself by killing miles-long neon yellow loops around every fairway of the course, and an entire side of a bridge being knocked down during the biggest tournament of the year. I had a lot to learn.

Nevertheless, I stuck around, learned the ropes of turf care, and within seven years of working on that golf course, went from inadvertently destroying everything to becoming well-versed in turf maintenance and maintaining good grass. With perseverance and patience (and an inordinately patient employer), I could home in on a previously non-existent skill until I became satisfactory at it.

When I often discuss horticulture with non-gardeners, the reply I often get back is, “Well, that is awesome, but I have a black thumb with gardening, so I’ll leave that fun to you.” While a standard answer, it doesn’t have to be that way. These non-gardeners are missing out on some great benefits to the practice.

From increased dexterity to better mental health to a prolonged lifespan due to low-impact exercise, gardening offers much to those willing to be patient with themselves long enough to learn it. Will there ultimately be wasted time, effort and money that could have been put elsewhere? Absolutely. But that is how the learning happens and how a novice (eventually) becomes a professional.

Start small. Many dream of a lush, beautiful landscape, but acquiring basic knowledge of plant care will help you expand that practice later.

Invest in a houseplant and see how long you can keep it around. Alternatively, start a small planter and note the maintenance and care effort required to go into it. Don’t aim to grow exotic and demanding plants. Instead, aim for the ones that are tried and true and known to perform well with little initial input.

Perhaps most importantly, become comfortable that you haven’t failed with a plant failure — you’ve merely learned something. Patience is key. And who knows — maybe one day you’ll be able to look back and laugh at your misfortunes, comfortable in the knowledge they wouldn’t happen today.

If you have a passion for gardening, want to learn more, and would like to share horticulture information with others, consider volunteering with the Johnson County Extension Master Gardeners. Applications are open now and available here at johnson.k-state.edu (search Master Gardener).

Anthony Reardon is a horticulture agent with Kansas State University Research and Extension. Need help? Contact the Johnson County Extension gardening hotline at 913-715-7050 or email garden.help@jocogov.org.