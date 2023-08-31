Golf Champ Viktor Hovland Wore a Rose Gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak to Accept the FedEx Cup
Viktor Hovland picked a winning watch to celebrate his victory last weekend.
The breakout Norwegian golfer, who has been an Audemars Piguet ambassador since 2019, wore one of the Swiss watchmaker’s striking Royal Oaks to accept the FedEx Cup at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club on Sunday.
Hovland won the PGA Tour Championship and FedEx Cup title after notching a brilliant seven-under-par 63 in the final round. He finished on 27-under par for the tournament and five shots ahead of runner-up Xander Schauffele. Most impressively, the 25-year-old birdied the final three holes to secure the victory. He also managed to strap on his AP before collecting the cup and an $18 million bonus.
Hovland’s Royal Oak appears to be a 39 mm “Jumbo” Extra-Thin that was released in January 2022 to mark the model’s 50th anniversary. The timepiece (Ref. 16202) houses a self-winding extra-thin Caliber 7121 instead of the Caliber 2121 that had been used in the Jumbo since it launched in 1972. Measuring a scant 3.2 mm, the hour, minute, and date movement has been finished with Côtes de Genève, Traits Tirés, and circular graining finishes that are visible through the caseback. It is also equipped with a rapid date corrector and a larger barrel with more power for more precise timekeeping over a longer period.
Five years in the making, the movement has bidirectional winding, a balance wheel fit with inertia blocks to avoid unnecessary friction, and comes with an extra-thin date-setting mechanism. Plus, it offers 55 hours of power reserve.
Hovland opted for an 18-karat pink-gold iteration with a smoked Petite Tapisserie dial. The gray hues on the face are achieved by a galvanic bath process that involves spraying colored varnish on the rotating dial’s outer edge. The hours and hands are made of pink gold and topped with a luminescent coating. The bracelet is also pink gold and comes fitted with a folding clasp.
The watch is priced at $70,500. Hey, that’s chump change for a golfer who has made more than $32 million this year.
