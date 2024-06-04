Goldfish unveils new Spicy Dill Pickle flavor: Here's when and where you can get it

Fans asked and Goldfish delivered in a dillicious way.

The popular snack brand announced Tuesday it is introducing a new, limited-edition Spicy Dill Pickle-flavored cracker to its lineup.

The new flavor is the "perfect balance of tangy dill pickle flavor with the spicy kick of red chili peppers" on Goldfish original crackers, the company says. The Spicy Dill Pickle flavor joins a long line of limited-edition offerings from the brand, including Goldfish Frank's Red Hot and Goldfish seasoned with Old Bay.

The new flavor will be available for a limited time in national retailers starting this June for a suggested retail price of $3.69, according to a news release.

The company cited social media interest in pickle-related posts as a contributing factor in choosing the new flavor. According to the news release, one single social post about pickle flavored Goldfish received over 30,000 likes, and there are over 300 million pickle-related posts on TikTok.

"Consumer passion for new Goldfish flavors is a constant source of inspiration," said Janda Lukin, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Campbell's Snacks, in the release. "Overwhelming demand, from social media buzz to petitions, fueled the creation of our new Spicy Dill Pickle flavor."

Goldfish Crisps: Like Goldfish? How about chips? Soon you can have both with Goldfish Crisps.

Goldfish Crisps came out late last year

Pepperidge Farm announced in December 2023 that its snack options now include Goldfish Crisps, described as a light and airy marriage between the original cracker and a potato chip.

"With Crisps, we are combining the craveable qualities of chips with the iconic shape and always-baked deliciousness of Goldfish for a brand-new, irresistible and flavorful snack," Janda Lukin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Campbell’s Snacks, said in a statement at the time.

Goldfish unveils new Goldfish Crisps

Goldfish Crisps hit stores nationwide starting in January 2024 and are available in three flavors: sour cream and onion, cheddar and salt and vinegar. They are available in a larger bag that's easier for "grazing" at a suggested retail price of $4.79.

The chip is not available in gluten-free options.

Contributing: Emilee Coblentz, USA TODAY

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Goldfish unveils Spicy Dill Pickle flavor: Where to get it