Golden Globe Nominee Margot Robbie’s Best Shoe Moments From Her ‘Barbie’ Press Tour: From Furry Platforms to Sparkling Doll-Like Mules

Greta Gerwig’s plastic fantastic film “Barbie” was the film on everyone’s lips in 2023. In honor of Margot Robbie receiving a 2024 Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress for her role in “Barbie,” FootwearNews is breaking down some of the Australian actress’ best footwear looks from the film’s positively pink press tour.

“Barbie” Photocall in London

Margot Robbie attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London. Getty Images for Warner Bros.

During the film’s premiere in London, the “Babylon” star opted for a pair of bubblegum pink calf hair platform heels from Vivienne Westwood. The shoes comprised striking pink calf hair-clad toes, thin straps that secured the shoes around the ankles and lofty platform soles. 6-inch block heels rounded out the set, offering Robbie a sky-high boost. The platforms were lofty while the calf hair showed a unique textural touch.

A closer look at Margot Robbie’s shoes. Getty Images for Warner Bros.

The lofty footwear was accompanied by a coordinating pink Vivienne Westwood ensemble featuring a whimsical floral print. The set featured a miniskirt and a corseted jacket.

“Barbie” European Premiere at London’s Cineworld Leicester Square

Margot Robbie attends the European premiere of “Barbie” at Cineworld Leicester Square in London. Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

For the premiere, Robbie slipped on a pair of Christian Louboutin mules. The glamorous open-toed set featured on-trend metallic silver leather uppers with thin soles and angled heels, topped by clear slip-on straps. Offering the footwear a dazzling finish, the aforementioned straps were dotted with sparkling crystals that aimed to match the 1960 “Enchanted Evening” doll’s footwear.

A closer look at Robbie’s Louboutin mules. Getty Images

Accompanying her designer footwear, Robbie sported another Vivienne Westwood dress also directly inspired by the same outfit worn by the “Enchanted Evening” Barbie.

“Barbie” photocall in Mexico City

Margot Robbie poses during the photocall for the film ‘Barbie’ at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City on July 07, 2023 in Mexico City. Getty Images

Fully embodying “Totally Hair” Barbie, released in 1992, the thespian sported a pair of hot pink pumps. The heels were crafted from durable leather and featured triangular knife-like pointed toes and a sturdy walkable construction. 3-inch stiletto heels finished the set-off, providing the star with a subtle boost in height. The hot pink footwear offered a sleek and sophisticated touch while paying homage to the doll’s classic pink color scheme. Classic and sophisticated, the style was subdued but highly on-brand.

A closer look at Margot Robbie’s shoes. Getty Images

The bright footwear was paired with a print-heavy minidress from Pucci featuring a high neckline, long sleeves and a bodycon fit.

“Barbie” Los Angeles Premiere

Margot Robbie attends the “Barbie” world premiere at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

For the Los Angeles premiere of “Barbie,” Robbie channeled the 1960 “Solo in the Spotlight” doll. On her feet, the Australian star sported a pair of sleek black Manolo Blahnik mules. Just like the original doll’s, her patent leather style featured smooth and glossy uppers that transitioned into rounded open-toes and thin straps.

A closer look at Margot Robbie’s shoes. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished off the jet black set, providing Robbie with a subtle and walkable boost in height. As for her outfit, Robbie wore a custom black Schiaparelli gown in a mermaid style fitted with a striking red rosette.

“Barbie” Seoul Press Conference

Actress Margot Robbie attends a press conference for “Barbie” on July 3, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. WireImage

In pink from head to toe, Robbie sported a pair of Houramu mules by Manolo Blahnik. Said mules featured bright pink patent leather uppers that transitioned into breezy open toes in a scalloped shape. 2.7 inch stiletto heels finished off the set. The Australian thespian wore a myriad of mule styles during the “Barbie” movie press tour thanks to the silhouette’s breezy slip-on composition.

A closer look at Margot Robbie’s shoes. WireImage

Accompanying her hot pink mules, Robbie was outfitted in a bubblegum pink Moschino suit set.

“Barbie” celebration party at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney

Margot Robbie attends the “Barbie” Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney. WireImage

In Sydney, the “I, Tonya” actress wore another pair of striking mule styles. This time around, Robbie opted for unique clear mules. The thespian’s footwear featured breezy open toes, dazzling silver metallic trim and thick clear straps that sat across the toes, keeping the footwear secured in place. The mules were finished off with 2 to 3 stiletto heels that provided Robbie with a short but sturdy boost.

A closer look at Margot Robbie’s shoes. WireImage

Accompanying her mules, Robbie was outfitted in a matching metallic pastel pink sequined minidress from Versace’s fall 1994 collection famously worn by Claudia Schiffer in the 90s.

“Barbie” fan event held in Sydney

Margot Robbie (2L) and America Ferrera (R) attend a “Barbie” fan event at Westfield Sydney on June 30, 2023 in Sydney. Getty Images

Going preppy, Robbie sported a pair of white leather loafers from Versace worn with hot pink socks. Constructed of sturdy leather uppers, the loafers featured medusa hardware atop each toe beneath the tongue and short block heels in black that offered Robbie a minimal boost in height. Loafers of all kinds are a staple in Robbie’s wardrobe. The medusa motif fitted to the footwear is a staple of the Italian designer brand and has been for some time.

A closer look at Margot Robbie’s shoes. Getty Images

Giving certified “Barbiecore,” Robbie was outfitted in a chunky argyle-inspired knitted turtleneck sweater accompanied by a high-waisted metallic pink tennis skirt.

“Barbie” cast at CinemaCon 2023

Margot Robbie poses for photos as she promotes the upcoming film “Barbie” during the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. Getty Images

While at CinemaCon 2023, Robbie sported a pair of pink Christian Louboutin mules. The actress’ $795 Me Dolly style featured glossy light pink peep-toe uppers crafted from smooth patent leather that transitioned into thin 4-inch stiletto heels. Blood-red soles finished off the set, a staple of the French brands, acting to contrast with the silhouette’s bright pink uppers.

The star’s pink mules were accompanied by a coordinating pink and white Prada ensemble. Styled by Andrew Mukamal, her outfit featured a gingham-printed miniskirt and matching sleeveless crop top that was fitted with black scalloped trim.

“Barbie” VIP Photocall at The London Eye

Margot Robbie attends the “Barbie” VIP Photocall at The London Eye on July 12, 2023 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Diverting from the all-pink color scheme, Robbie the thespian wore a pair of slip-on red mules. The patent leather heels featured a barely-there silhouette with angular straps that transitioned into almond-shaped toes. The footwear offered Robbie’s ensemble height thanks to the thin 3-inch stiletto heels they featured.

A closer look at Margot Robbie’s shoes. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Matching her mules, Robbie was outfitted in a red strapless Dilara Findikoglu satin minidress with a corset bodice and a straight neckline.

“Barbie” Premiere in Mexico

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie pose for a photo during the pink carpet for the ‘Barbie’ movie premiere, at Plaza Parque Toreo on July 6, 2023 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. Getty Images

Joined by her “Barbie” co-star Ryan Gosling, the “Babylon” actress stepped into a pair of bubblegum pink pumps. The heels were crafted from bright pink patent leather and featured knife-like pointed toes and a sturdy walkable construction. 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels finished the set off. The pump, in many shades of pink, acted as another staple style for Robbie during the film’s lengthy press tour.

A closer look at Margot Robbie’s shoes. Getty Images

The “I, Tonya” star wore her pumps alongside a bodycon pink Balmain minidress comprised of a structural corseted leather bodice with a sheer-mesh neckline and long sleeves. The look was inspired by the “Earring Magic” Barbie hailing from the ’90s.

Viral Shoe Moments from the “Barbie” Film

Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster film “Barbie” stood as a record-breaking phenomenon this year, surpassing the $1 billion mark in ticket sales in August, just over two weeks after its July 21 release. The film featured many viral footwear moments, including Robbie’s “Barbie feet.”

The shot, featured in the film’s trailer, saw Robbie stepping out of pink mules adorned with pom-poms and crystal embellishments, leaving her bare feet set in perfect Barbie-esque arches likened to the actual doll’s feet. Another viral footwear moment from the film saw Robbie’s character choose between Birkenstock sandals or pink pumps, signifying her decision to either continue her life in Barbie Land or go out and seek out the truth in the real world.

Barbie must choose between staying in Barbie Land and entering the real world in Barbie” trailer, starring Kate McKinnon (above). Courtesy of Warner Bros./YouTube

“Barbie” hit theaters on July 21. The film, directed by Gerta Gerwig, features a star-studded ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan.

On Monday, the annual event’s nominees were announced by Wilmer Valderrama and Cedric the Entertainer in Beverly Hills. Within the film category, the nominations were led by “Barbie” with nine collectively (including Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling), followed by “Oppenheimer” (eight nominations). This year’s lineup will also feature a new award for best cinematic and box office achievement — for top-earning films with total grosses of at least $150 million — whose nominees include “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” and “John Wick: Chapter 4,” according to Time.

Barbie’s teachable moment comes in the form of footwear. Courtesy of Warner Bros./YouTube

Robbie often prefers sleek shoe styles on the red carpet. The “Wolf of Wall Street” star has regularly worn strappy sandals with thin ankle and toe straps by popular brands like Prada, By Far, Jimmy Choo and Roger Vivier. Pointed-toe pumps and flats are also favored styles, hailing from labels including Pierre Hardy and Gray Matters. Robbie’s off-duty footwear remains chic with Louise et Cie loafers, Puma sneakers and Gucci mules.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

