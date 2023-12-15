Golden Globe Nominee Margot Robbie’s Best Shoe Moments From Her ‘Barbie’ Press Tour: From Furry Platforms to Sparkling Doll-Like Mules
Greta Gerwig’s plastic fantastic film “Barbie” was the film on everyone’s lips in 2023. In honor of Margot Robbie receiving a 2024 Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress for her role in “Barbie,” FootwearNews is breaking down some of the Australian actress’ best footwear looks from the film’s positively pink press tour.
“Barbie” Photocall in London
During the film’s premiere in London, the “Babylon” star opted for a pair of bubblegum pink calf hair platform heels from Vivienne Westwood. The shoes comprised striking pink calf hair-clad toes, thin straps that secured the shoes around the ankles and lofty platform soles. 6-inch block heels rounded out the set, offering Robbie a sky-high boost. The platforms were lofty while the calf hair showed a unique textural touch.
The lofty footwear was accompanied by a coordinating pink Vivienne Westwood ensemble featuring a whimsical floral print. The set featured a miniskirt and a corseted jacket.
“Barbie” European Premiere at London’s Cineworld Leicester Square
For the premiere, Robbie slipped on a pair of Christian Louboutin mules. The glamorous open-toed set featured on-trend metallic silver leather uppers with thin soles and angled heels, topped by clear slip-on straps. Offering the footwear a dazzling finish, the aforementioned straps were dotted with sparkling crystals that aimed to match the 1960 “Enchanted Evening” doll’s footwear.
Accompanying her designer footwear, Robbie sported another Vivienne Westwood dress also directly inspired by the same outfit worn by the “Enchanted Evening” Barbie.
“Barbie” photocall in Mexico City
Fully embodying “Totally Hair” Barbie, released in 1992, the thespian sported a pair of hot pink pumps. The heels were crafted from durable leather and featured triangular knife-like pointed toes and a sturdy walkable construction. 3-inch stiletto heels finished the set-off, providing the star with a subtle boost in height. The hot pink footwear offered a sleek and sophisticated touch while paying homage to the doll’s classic pink color scheme. Classic and sophisticated, the style was subdued but highly on-brand.
The bright footwear was paired with a print-heavy minidress from Pucci featuring a high neckline, long sleeves and a bodycon fit.
“Barbie” Los Angeles Premiere
For the Los Angeles premiere of “Barbie,” Robbie channeled the 1960 “Solo in the Spotlight” doll. On her feet, the Australian star sported a pair of sleek black Manolo Blahnik mules. Just like the original doll’s, her patent leather style featured smooth and glossy uppers that transitioned into rounded open-toes and thin straps.
Stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished off the jet black set, providing Robbie with a subtle and walkable boost in height. As for her outfit, Robbie wore a custom black Schiaparelli gown in a mermaid style fitted with a striking red rosette.
“Barbie” Seoul Press Conference
In pink from head to toe, Robbie sported a pair of Houramu mules by Manolo Blahnik. Said mules featured bright pink patent leather uppers that transitioned into breezy open toes in a scalloped shape. 2.7 inch stiletto heels finished off the set. The Australian thespian wore a myriad of mule styles during the “Barbie” movie press tour thanks to the silhouette’s breezy slip-on composition.
Accompanying her hot pink mules, Robbie was outfitted in a bubblegum pink Moschino suit set.
“Barbie” celebration party at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney
In Sydney, the “I, Tonya” actress wore another pair of striking mule styles. This time around, Robbie opted for unique clear mules. The thespian’s footwear featured breezy open toes, dazzling silver metallic trim and thick clear straps that sat across the toes, keeping the footwear secured in place. The mules were finished off with 2 to 3 stiletto heels that provided Robbie with a short but sturdy boost.
Accompanying her mules, Robbie was outfitted in a matching metallic pastel pink sequined minidress from Versace’s fall 1994 collection famously worn by Claudia Schiffer in the 90s.
“Barbie” fan event held in Sydney
Going preppy, Robbie sported a pair of white leather loafers from Versace worn with hot pink socks. Constructed of sturdy leather uppers, the loafers featured medusa hardware atop each toe beneath the tongue and short block heels in black that offered Robbie a minimal boost in height. Loafers of all kinds are a staple in Robbie’s wardrobe. The medusa motif fitted to the footwear is a staple of the Italian designer brand and has been for some time.
Giving certified “Barbiecore,” Robbie was outfitted in a chunky argyle-inspired knitted turtleneck sweater accompanied by a high-waisted metallic pink tennis skirt.
“Barbie” cast at CinemaCon 2023
While at CinemaCon 2023, Robbie sported a pair of pink Christian Louboutin mules. The actress’ $795 Me Dolly style featured glossy light pink peep-toe uppers crafted from smooth patent leather that transitioned into thin 4-inch stiletto heels. Blood-red soles finished off the set, a staple of the French brands, acting to contrast with the silhouette’s bright pink uppers.
The star’s pink mules were accompanied by a coordinating pink and white Prada ensemble. Styled by Andrew Mukamal, her outfit featured a gingham-printed miniskirt and matching sleeveless crop top that was fitted with black scalloped trim.
“Barbie” VIP Photocall at The London Eye
Diverting from the all-pink color scheme, Robbie the thespian wore a pair of slip-on red mules. The patent leather heels featured a barely-there silhouette with angular straps that transitioned into almond-shaped toes. The footwear offered Robbie’s ensemble height thanks to the thin 3-inch stiletto heels they featured.
Matching her mules, Robbie was outfitted in a red strapless Dilara Findikoglu satin minidress with a corset bodice and a straight neckline.
“Barbie” Premiere in Mexico
Joined by her “Barbie” co-star Ryan Gosling, the “Babylon” actress stepped into a pair of bubblegum pink pumps. The heels were crafted from bright pink patent leather and featured knife-like pointed toes and a sturdy walkable construction. 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels finished the set off. The pump, in many shades of pink, acted as another staple style for Robbie during the film’s lengthy press tour.
The “I, Tonya” star wore her pumps alongside a bodycon pink Balmain minidress comprised of a structural corseted leather bodice with a sheer-mesh neckline and long sleeves. The look was inspired by the “Earring Magic” Barbie hailing from the ’90s.
Viral Shoe Moments from the “Barbie” Film
Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster film “Barbie” stood as a record-breaking phenomenon this year, surpassing the $1 billion mark in ticket sales in August, just over two weeks after its July 21 release. The film featured many viral footwear moments, including Robbie’s “Barbie feet.”
The shot, featured in the film’s trailer, saw Robbie stepping out of pink mules adorned with pom-poms and crystal embellishments, leaving her bare feet set in perfect Barbie-esque arches likened to the actual doll’s feet. Another viral footwear moment from the film saw Robbie’s character choose between Birkenstock sandals or pink pumps, signifying her decision to either continue her life in Barbie Land or go out and seek out the truth in the real world.
“Barbie” hit theaters on July 21. The film, directed by Gerta Gerwig, features a star-studded ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan.
On Monday, the annual event’s nominees were announced by Wilmer Valderrama and Cedric the Entertainer in Beverly Hills. Within the film category, the nominations were led by “Barbie” with nine collectively (including Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling), followed by “Oppenheimer” (eight nominations). This year’s lineup will also feature a new award for best cinematic and box office achievement — for top-earning films with total grosses of at least $150 million — whose nominees include “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” and “John Wick: Chapter 4,” according to Time.
Robbie often prefers sleek shoe styles on the red carpet. The “Wolf of Wall Street” star has regularly worn strappy sandals with thin ankle and toe straps by popular brands like Prada, By Far, Jimmy Choo and Roger Vivier. Pointed-toe pumps and flats are also favored styles, hailing from labels including Pierre Hardy and Gray Matters. Robbie’s off-duty footwear remains chic with Louise et Cie loafers, Puma sneakers and Gucci mules.
The Golden Globes will air on CBS on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.
Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.
