Will there be a 'Golden Bachelorette'? Jesse Palmer thinks so

After “The Golden Bachelor” contestant Joan Vassos, a 60-year-old private school administration from Rockland, Maryland, had to depart the ABC hit show unexpectedly to care for her daughter, fans were as heartbroken as the Golden Bachelor himself, Gerry Turner.

Now, fans are calling on Joan to be the next Golden Bachelorette — and, based on recent statements, the possibility of a spin-off show focusing on a senior woman, is not unlikely.

The newest version of the ABC hit show features 22 women between the ages of 60 and 75 who are hoping for a second chance at love with 71-year-old Turner, a former restaurateur and widower from Indiana. After death, divorce or just never finding the right guy, these women — who hail from all over the United States — are defying what love can look like, especially for their golden generation.

“There’s some incredible stories that I think are really going to resonate with people at home once you start peeling back the layers,” Bachelor nation host Jesse Palmer told E News!

After only four episodes of “The Golden Bachelor,” there’s increasing interest in a Bachelorette spin-off — and fans already have a name in mind for the leading role.

Will there be a 'Golden Bachelorette'? What Jesse Palmer has shared

ABC has not confirmed whether the show would be renewed for a second season or whether there would be a spinoff. TODAY.com reached out to ABC and Bachelor Nation via email to confirm if there will be a Golden Bachelorette, but did not hear back from the network at the time of publication.

But host Jesse Palmer is sharing his take, and its an enthusiastic one.“As the show goes on, you learn more about these women, what they’ve been through. I think there’s going to be a swell in support of there being a Golden Bachelorette. That’s my personal opinion," he said.

“I can’t speak on behalf of executives or anybody else, obviously,” said Palmer. “I’m sure everyone’s waiting to see how this one goes first. But I know there are thousands of women across America deserving of that.”

If another version of the show is produced, Palmer has the ideal location in mind — Naples, Florida. “It would be perfect. You can already see the group dates,” he added.

There's already a frontrunner

Whether or not there will be a spin-off remains unknown, but one thing is undeniable: The show's contestants share a tenacious energy that is inspiring an entire generation of people to find love again.

Fans are already forming attachments to contestants. Some want Joan to have another shot at love, perhaps to repair their own heartbreak at her early departure.

Gerry and Joan formed a deeply powerful connection after commiserating about losing their respective spouses and discussing the challenges of raising their adult children.

“We had the initial connection of that we both lost our spouses, and I can see a glimmer of what a life would look like with him. Tonight is finally my chance to make an impression,” Joan said.

“When I talk to Joan, I feel like it’s the first step to a really strong connection. And knowing how much she sacrificed to be here. That is a strong signal that she does have feelings for me. I mean, that’s thrilling,” Turner said in a passionate confessional interview.

The following morning, Joan sadly announced that she had to depart the show immediately to care for her daughter, who had recently experienced a challenging labor and delivery, leaving Turner and viewers heartbroken. “My family will always be first. Once you become a mom, you’re always a mom even when your kids are older. Nothing is more important,” Vassos said.

In a show that’s about a generation of women putting themselves first in order to find love — and empowering older viewers to do the same — Vassos’s decision was especially devastating. “For the first time in my life, I thought ‘I am really going to do something for myself because I think I’m ready and this is an opportunity that I just can’t let go,’” Vassos said to Turner during their date.

Since Vassos returned home, she started connecting with her fans on TikTok, where she shares funny videos about her experience on the reality show, as well as home décor ideas and recipes. The comments sections of her TikToks are flooded with adoring messages from fans who want to see more of Vassos and learn about her skincare and haircare routine, her cooking tips and whether or not her “cute son” is single.

“I’m so sad you left, but I love your commitment to your family!” one person wrote.

“Very classy exit. Being a Mama is first priority always. It was fun to watch your fun adventure!”

“U did the right thing congratulations to u and ur daughter,” another wrote, to which Vassos replied, “Thank you for your sweet message.”

And while fans can appreciate that Vassos put her family first, they’re not giving up on her just yet.

“Keep the videos coming! We all love you, Joan!! Joan for first Golden Bachelorette!” one user wrote.

“Team joan as the first golden bachelorette!!!!!!”

“ABC needs to make you the next golden bachelorette!”

“Team Joan forever!”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com