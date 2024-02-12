'The Golden Bachelorette' Is Arriving Sooner Than Everyone Thought



The Golden Bachelor won Bachelor Nation over this fall with its cast of fun-loving women and sweet lead in Gerry Turner. Of course, he could only choose one woman, which left plenty of contestants still looking for love at the end.

So, um, when is The Golden Bachelorette dropping? ABC just announced that there will, in fact, be a Golden Bachelorette coming and Golden Bachelor fans are understandably freaking out. Here's what to know.

Is there going to be a Golden Bachelorette?

After months of speculation, it's officially official: There is going to be a Golden Bachelorette. ABC dropped a teaser trailer on Instagram in early February and, while it doesn't have a ton of info, it definitely confirms that fans can expect to watch another Golden love story unfold.

When will the new season start airing?

Golden Bachelor ended in November, and Joey's season of The Bachelor just started last month (and will probably wrap sometime around March). But this new spinoff is definitely coming sometime this fall, per the teaser trailer.

The Golden Bachelor premiered in September, so it's possible that The Golden Bachelorette will follow in its footsteps.

Gerry has previously provided some insight into the Golden Bachelorette.

Bachelor Gerry made it clear that he's certainly on board. "I absolutely do hope that is something that happens," the Golden Bachelor previously told E! News.

That said, Gerry wouldn't say exactly who he thinks would be best for the job. "There's no way I could recommend one out of those 22 women that would be better than any of the others," he said. "They'd all be wonderful candidates for it."

And it seems the Golden gals agree, too. Contestant Kathy Noles suggests there should be several leads, per E! News (but that feels unlikely). The show's fourth runner-up Faith Martin seemed interested in leading the next series, and so did Kris Jenner lookalike Susan Noles.

"I got friendship," she said of her time on The Golden Bachelor. "But I want a man."

Joan Vassos, who regrettably had to leave the show early to attend to a family matter, also seemed interested in the possibility of a new spinoff. "It's like speed dating on steroids," she said of her time on the original Golden show. "People find love on the show, and I want to find love still."

Jesse Palmer is also excited about it.

Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer previously told TODAY that he was pumped for a spinoff.

“As the show goes on, you learn more about these women, what they’ve been through," he said. "I think there’s going to be a swell in support of there being a Golden Bachelorette. That’s my personal opinion."

Who could be the first Golden Bachelorette?

Right now, The Golden Bachelorette truly could be anyone! However, if ABC/The Bachelor franchise follows its normal protocol, it's likely Bachelor Nation has already met the newest Golden Bachelorette on Gerry's season.

As you already know, Theresa Nist ended up getting Gerry's final rose, leaving Prince's ex-girlfriend, I mean Leslie Fhima, as runner-up. Generally, the runner-up has a pretty good shot at becoming the next leading lad or lady, but it depends on how everything shakes out.

Former contestant Ellen could also make a great contender, too. The 71-year-old was very outspoken throughout the season—and quickly became an audience favorite. Some fans also hope it will be Joan, since she didn't really get to shoot her shot.

Overall, though, 22 women could be the next to hit the Golden Bachelor(ette) spotlight. Here's a rundown of potential Bachelorettes, based on who appeared in Gerry's season:

Anna, 61

April, 65

Christina, 73

Edith, 60

Ellen, 71

Faith Martin, 60

Jeanie, 65

Joan, 60

Kathy, 70

Leslie, 64

Maria, 60

Marina, 60

Nancy, 60

Natascha, 60

Pamela, 75

Patty James, 70 (yes—Bachelor Matt James'mom!)

Peggy, 69

Renee, 67

Sandra, 75

Susan, 66

Sylvia, 64

People are already rooting for their favorite contestant. "It BETTER be Susan," the Bachelorette Windmill account wrote on Instagram. "Please let it Faith, Joan or Ellen," someone else said. Another person simply wrote, "ELLEN."

In the meantime, you can catch The Bachelor tonight on ABC or next-day on Hulu.

