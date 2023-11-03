The Golden Bachelor : Gerry Just Made the Most Surprising Admission About Theresa, and What Happened With Her and Kathy

John Fleenor/Disney

Oh boy. The Golden Bachelor ended on quite the cliffhanger following Leslie's, Faith's, and Theresa's hometown dates. (Spoiler warning: Stop reading now if you haven't seen the November 2 episode).

After giving Theresa a half-baked ‘love you’ in response to her declaration, he really went there with Faith and Leslie, thereby basically telling all three ladies that he was in love with them, or loves them, or whatever you want to call it when you're on a reality TV dating show. Then, at the rose ceremony, he gave Leslie a rose, but nearly had a nervous breakdown before he handed out the final rose. In fact, the episode ended with Gerry excusing himself, leaving Theresa and Faith to stand there not knowing what was going on.

What we do know—per the preview for next week's episode—is that Gerry knows which lady will get the second rose, but he's just is dreading having to do it. While that rose would seem to be a lock for Faith given that he was freer with his 'I love you,’ don't count out Theresa.

Until then, we talked to Gerry about his declarations of love for all three women, and most importantly, if his mind has changed based on what he's seen play out with Kathy and Theresa. If you were shocked by tonight's episode, wait until you see what he says about that.

Glamour: Now that you've had a chance to watch the show as it's airing, what has surprised you that you weren't aware of previously?

Gerry Turner: Well, I'm seeing a lot of footage that I never knew happened, so what has surprised me the most is the interaction with the women, and how playful they were with each other. I knew they were supportive and I knew they were graceful and all that, but they're very playful with each other. That would be one of the biggest surprises.

What about the fact that you got to see Kathy and Theresa's actual conversations? I didn't think Kathy's “zip-it” line was as dramatic as Theresa said it was. When you saw that, did that change anything for you?

No. Bear in mind that my second career was in mediation and being trained to watch and listen and get the message from facial expression and body language. So I had a different read. It may not have been a huge thing, but I was committed in that journey to not allow things to get carried away in drama. We were a mature group—all of us—and we held each other in respect and accountable. We all loved each other. So, when things started to go astray, I really wanted to step in and bring things back [to normal] quickly.

Jesse Palmer has teased that the finale is unbelievable. How so?

I think you'll see things that haven't happened before in any episode. You're not going to get much more than that... out of me.

Come on, Gerry!

I think you'll be moved. I seriously think people who are invested in the show and have watched all along will be moved right along with me at the end.

Looking back, do you regret telling all three women you loved them?

No. I really don't because in those moments, I did.

How do you feel knowing that the end of this journey will soon be over, at least on TV? Is it a relief? Are you excited?

If you're climbing a stairway and you take one step to the next, are you relieved when you leave the previous step? It's just the next step.

You're comparing your journey to a staircase, Gerry.

You just go from one to the next step, which is what will happen at the end of the season. It doesn't end. This whole experience will just move to the next phase.

But it'll finally be public and out in the open. Does that excite you?

I'm totally good with that. Totally good with that. [Laughs]

Last question: Knowing what it takes to be the Golden Bachelor—from the press commitments to the late nights to the charisma—who do you feel would make the best Golden Bachelorette, if ABC moves in that direction?

Grab your legal pad and mark one through 22, and I'll list all their names. There's none of them that are not well qualified to be the Golden Bachelorette. And perhaps I would have personal favorites, but my personal favorites mean absolutely nothing. Nothing.

No, they do. I'd want to read that story.

Well, ask me later.

