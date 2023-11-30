Gerry's Family Is Showing Up Tonight On 'The Golden Bachelor' Finale



Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner is undoubtedly wholesome, very attractive, and just darn good at the whole Bachelor thing. And while the pickleball-loving reality star probably would've faired just fine on his own, his family definitely has a lot to do with his allure (and, TBH, his personality). It's totally true that you can tell a lot about a person through their family!

And luckily for fans, everyone is getting a deeper look into Gerry's family life on tonight's episode of The Bachelor. His two granddaughters and two daughters appear in the promo video for the finale, and it looks like they fly out to Costa Rica to meet up with him before he gets down on one knee.

Gerry (pronounced like "Gary") is 72, "lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake," and generally sounds like a pretty social guy, according to his ABC bio.

Recently, Gerry told USA Today that the first Bachelorette, Trista Sutter, 50, gave him some sage advice: "Trista told me 'Gerry, don't look for the woman that you can live with. Look for the woman you can't live without,'" Gerry said. "I kept that thought at the forefront for the show. And it worked out."

And, since this is a Bachelor franchise, you already know that his family will likely be in the mix, too, making guest appearances and vetting the ladies vying for their dad's (and grandpa's) heart during hometowns.

Sadly, Gerry already broke one of his family's first piece of advice: not to kiss anyone the first night. "I failed," he said on an episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast. "I flat a** failed."

But who has been supporting Gerry from the couch at home each week as he goes on dates? And who are fans getting to meet tonight?

Here’s everything to know about his family right now:

Who is Gerry's wife on 'The Golden Bachelor'?

Perhaps one of the sweetest parts of Gerry's journey on the Golden Bachelor is his life story. This star already knows what Big Love looks like.

Gerry married his high school sweetheart Toni in 1974, per ABC, and the couple had a very happy life together. They share two daughters and two granddaughters.

His wife Toni died of a bacterial infection in 2017.

Sadly, Toni got a bacterial infection and died of complications related to it in 2017. The two had just finished renovations on their new lake home. And Toni had only retired a few weeks prior.

"I'm not gonna lie, it was a long, slow process to get to the point where I could talk about (Toni) without, becoming completely emotional," Gerry told USA Today. "I had some concerns at first that maybe if she were here looking over my shoulder, that she wouldn't think positively about it. But I was reminded of all the conversations that we had, that when one of us passed we wanted and hoped the other one, the survivor, would go through the process of grieving, but still find happiness in life."

Toni was born on November 22, 1951 and passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2017, according to her obituary. At the time, she and Gerry were living in Hudson, Indiana, but previously lived for a time in Toni's home state of Iowa.

"She got robbed. Every day that goes by, that's the thought that I have," Gary said during a GMA interview.

"I have her picture on a dresser in my closet. Every morning I give her a nod, 'So what do you think about this?' For awhile it was like, I was having a hard time figuring out if she would be okay. But we always told each other when one of us goes, we want the other to be happy. She's up there rooting [for me]. She's saying, 'Yeah, Gary. Do this.'"

And Gerry wasn't ready to move on right away. In fact, he sought "life-changing" counseling to help him cope with the grief of losing his wife, according to PEOPLE. "About three years [after Toni's death] I wasn't sure I was on track. I wasn't sure I was mending properly," he told the publication.

Gerry explained that after only two sessions, he felt improvement. "I would recommend that to anyone who's had loss," he said.

Gerry Turner has two daughters.

Gerry and Toni share two children together: Jenny and Angie. Both women are in their forties, and supported their father's decision to go on the show. In fact, they even encouraged it!

Jenny and Angie both show up in the promo for the finale, so everyone will be getting to meet them tonight.

Jenny Young

Jenny is on Instagram, but her account is private. Based on her handle, it seems like she was born in 1974, which would make her 49. She’s married to Jon Young, and the couple live in Holt, Michigan, per Distractify. They have two daughters. But more on that in a sec!

Angie Warner

Angie is also on Instagram and, like her big sister, her account is also set to private. Angie’s LinkedIn profile has a little more information about her, though. She’s the vice president of sales at Assessments 24x7, and she’s spent 10 years working in pharmaceutical sales.

Angie graduated from the University of Iowa in 2004 and spends a lot of time volunteering for Chicago Cares and the Humane Society. Angie is married, according to her Facebook profile.

Gerry has two granddaughters named Charlee and Payton.

Meet Charlee and Payton, Jenny’s two daughters. Charlee, 16, is on Instagram, and she seems to plays a lot of volleyball. She's also apparently a fan of the Tennessee Titans. These two make an appearance during the finale, too.

Charlee seems very invested in her grandfather's journey to find love, because she's posted about it on her IG Story several times. "I CALL HIM GRANDPA!!!" she wrote next to a post of the announcement about Gerry's new role. "SO EXCITED FOR YOU. CAN'T WAIT FOR THIS JOURNEY!"

Payton, who goes by “Pay,” is also on Instagram, but her account is private. She is on the Adrian College’s Acrobatic & Tumbling team, according to her college bio, and she serves as a base. Payton was a senior in college in 2023, which means she likely just graduated. Her IG bio says she's now an assistant coach at Adrian Acrobatics and Tumbling.

His grandaughters have also helped Gerry step up his flirting game—especially through texting. "You need to upgrade," Charlee told Gerry, per PEOPLE. "Don’t start [a text] with dear 'her name.'"

The Golden Bachelor finale debuts tonight on ABC. Pop that popcorn and cancel your plans! Gerry is about to make his final choice.

