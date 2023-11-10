The Golden Bachelor 's Faith Reveals Why She and Gerry Probably Wouldn't Have Worked, and Her Thoughts on Theresa

John Fleenor/Disney

As the recipient of Gerry Turner's “first impression” rose, The Golden Bachelor's Faith was a front-runner from the start. But as anyone who's ever watched franchise knows, receiving both the first and the last rose is pretty rare. Still, watching Gerry send the 61-year-old radio host/animal lover home after hometowns was nothing short of heartbreaking, especially after he told her loved her.

“It's okay,” Faith tells Glamour. “[The pain] was so worth it.”

The Benton City, Washington native has had a rough few years following the death of her ex-husband, but says being on The Golden Bachelor rejuvenated her outlook, even if it didn't result in a happily-ever-after with Gerry.

“I'm busy now having fun and working and doing the things that I love," she says. "When we get into our passions, that makes us happier." Most importantly, she adds, is that being on the show made her realize it's not too late to fall in love again, and to take every moment as it comes. “I really feel like I'm going away with so much more than I came in with.”

Part of that wisdom comes from the clarity she gained during her talk with Gerry at the Women Tell All. Post-show, Glamour sat down with Faith to discuss the main reason things probably couldn't go the distance with Gerry, and her very interesting and insightful thoughts about her former roommate, Theresa. Read on.

Glamour: Do you feel you got the answers you were looking for from Gerry after tonight's episode?

Faith Martin: I do. I got really good closure. It just felt so good to hug him and to be able to tell each other we still love each other, and that's okay. And that moving forward we'll be okay individually. I could understand where he was coming from and the decisions that he made. The thing that hurt the most was seeing that disconnect [after hometowns at the rose ceremony]. And so for him to reconnect with me tonight and give me those answers gave me hope. It was wonderful. I feel so grateful that I got this opportunity to see him again.

He said some really moving things to you. Was there anything that provided some comfort for you moving forward?

What he said that was offstage is what meant the most to me. When I was leaving, he brought me back to hug me one more time. Those are private things but they are just so meaningful. He's just really a true, soulful guy. And it's what I loved about him from day one. He gave me so many gifts and treasures that I will always cherish, so I really feel like I'm going away with so much more than I came in with.

It felt like the way Gerry was looking at you tonight and hearing what you were saying to him, that he maybe regretted sending you home. If he's still single at the end of this, or if things don't work out with the woman he chose, would you be interested in revisiting your relationship, should that be something he wants as well?

I don't think that's going to happen…but that's one I'd have to think about. I don't know, it's so easy to love him. You can't be in his presence and not want to stay there. So that'd be a hard one.

During your hometown visit, had you talked with Gerry about him moving to your home? Or going to Indiana?

We talked about how it would work out and those logistics. I think that might be part of what he thought couldn't work because I'm not a person that could see my kids twice a year. I need to be present there a lot. And I think honestly, he really does have different feelings for the other women that maybe are more with alignment to what he's looking for in life. Even though we can love each other and we have this great connection, I think he's a very logistical guy. He's very smart about what he needs in his life to make it work on a logistics level. And maybe we weren't aligned in that way.

Based on that, who do you think makes the most sense for what he's looking for: Leslie or Theresa?

That, I'm not going to say. I've gone back and forth. I have no idea. I mean, I might have an inclination, but I wouldn't say because I could be wrong, too.

Theresa's come under a lot of fire this season. Is there a side of her that you got to see that you'd like us to know about?

Theresa was my roommate in the mansion. As far as I know, there is not a mean bone in her body. She is a very sweet soul. She's very innocent, naïve, and I think wants to feel included in the group chats. And she tends, like we all do at times, to overshare a little bit. I don't feel like there was ever anything mean-spirited about her. She's not a malicious person at all.

If there's a Golden Bachelorette, would you do it if asked?

Yes, of course. Yes, what's not to love...

