A skin-care freak's review of the $12 TikTok-famous Gold Bond retinol body lotion

I'm a self-proclaimed skin-care obsessive, and have religiously applied retinol to my face nightly ever since my dermatologist called it an anti-aging "game-changer." But thanks to TikTok, I recently found out that this gem of an ingredient can also be applied to your whole body! One of my favorite follows, board-certified dermatologist Andrea Suarez, aka Dr. Dray, posted a video in which she raved about Gold Bond's Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion for its smoothing and hydrating properties. And at just $12? I had to have it! But is it worthy of a "glowing" review? Keep scrolling to find out:

In case you're not familiar with retinol, here's a little explainer: According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, the ingredient is a type of retinoid, or, "a catch-all for an array of vitamin A-based products used on skin," and can be used to "improve uneven skin tone, pigmentation and texture." It exfoliates to reveal skin that both feels and looks smoother, and can even help minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, if anti-aging properties are what you're after. I'd experienced great results on my face after a few months of regular retinol use — less redness, smaller-looking pores and an overall more even appearance — so I was curious to see what it could do for the rest of my body.

Our Yahoo readers love Gold Bond's Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion, but even so, I was skeptical about the effectiveness of the Gold Bond retinol lotion on my arms, which tend to be very dry and itchy, with KP (keratosis pilaris) flare-ups every now and then. But the tube noted that it was "non-irritating" and "gentle for daily use," and also said it had been "clinically shown to reveal smoother looking skin overnight" while providing 24 hours of hydration — a rather tall order if you ask me! But Dr. Dray knows what she's talking about, so I figured I'd give it a go.

I applied it to my arms and legs after showering (at night, since retinol can increase the skin's sensitivity to the sun, and thus should only be used before bed). Upon trying it out, the first thing I noticed was how easily it absorbed into my skin — an instant win, because I can't stand heavy, greasy skin-care products. The consistency felt more like a gel, even though it's technically a lotion, and I appreciated that I couldn't detect any strong scents. So far, so good!

The lightweight consistency of this retinol lotion is everything. (Photo: Britt Ross/Yahoo)

Unlike many retinol products, which can cause irritation when you're first starting out — especially if your skin's already on the dry/sensitive side — the Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion contains seven moisturizers, including shea and cocoa butters, to help keep skin hydrated. I'm pretty sure it's because of this that I woke up after the first application with zero redness or itching. But even better? My skin felt noticeably more moisturized and smoother just eight hours after I'd slathered it on, and stayed that way the rest of the day. Okay, Dr. Dray!

As with most skin care, the results improve with continued use. I've been using this lotion for just over a month now, and I've yet to see those pesky red KP bumps dotting my arms even once. My skin also feels firmer, yet softer — and while I'll stick to my prescription retinoid for my face, I plan on keeping the Gold Bond lotion as my go-to nighttime body moisturizer.

See how much more hydrated and glowy my right hand looks after applying the retinol cream? (Photo: Britt Ross/Yahoo)

More than 1,200 Amazon customers love the Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Face & Body Lotion just as much as I do — and for a slew of skin-care needs:

Wrinkle reduction

"Love this stuff! I use it every day on my face and neck, and after about a month, the deepest wrinkles on my face and neck have noticeably diminished!" exclaimed a happy shopper. "I want to add that it is way more affordable than the $30 retinol cream I was using. Now that I am almost out, I will be adding it to my subscribe and save account. I honestly did not think I would see such a difference! Also, doesn't burn my face like some of the other retinol brands I have used."

Formulated for skin of all ages

"It's working!" wrote another rave reviewer. "I’ve been trying out many different creams to try to help my aging skin! I’ve been having a problem with crepey skin and also rough skin and dry patches. This is really helping. After just a couple days, I feel a big difference in my skin being much smoother and no dry patches."

Bye bye, bumps

"I love this lotion!" gushed a final five-star fan. "It is the first one to actually help with my keratosis pilaris. The best part is that it has all the ingredients you need for repairing skin, but it is unscented, doesn't burn or sting and does not pill! I've literally tried so many products that smell horrible, pill up or feel greasy, or don't seem to do anything. This fixes all the problems, and makes my skin feel so soft! Highly, highly recommend!"

