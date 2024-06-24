'Going to surprise you': 10 most popular food items at Buc-ee's, including its famous BBQ

Whether it’s for brisket on a bun or a bag of beef jerky (adorned with that cartoon beaver), plenty of people are drawn to the opening of a new Buc-ee’s.

That will be the case Monday when the second Kentucky location of the popular gas station and convenience store chain, with a growing and cult-like following, opens in Smiths Grove, a small town near Bowling Green, about 100 miles from Louisville.

Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul were expected to attend to celebrate the launch of the huge travel center, according to a news release shared with The Courier Journal.

Also in attendance? Randy Pauly, Buc-ee’s pitmaster.

Seven years ago, he started as the cowboy hat-wearing champion of the Texas-based chain’s barbecue program.

He has seen Buc-ee’s boom from a Texas treasure to a name known around the country, and one fans will drive hours to visit. The brand now has more than 57 locations, according to its site, and part of the growth comes from Buc-ee’s range of food items that go well beyond typical gas station snacks.

Here's a look at what food you’ll find at Kentucky's newest Buc-ee’s location and others around the country:

What are the 10 most popular food items at Buc-ee’s?

Beaver Nuggets are a popular snack at Buc-ee's.

BBQ sandwiches

Beaver Nuggets

Beef jerky

Buc-ee's private label chips

Pastries

Kolaches

Meat and cheese trays

Fudge

Coffee

Buc-ee's private label candies

What to know about the barbecue at Buc-ee’s

BBQ sauce is poured onto beef brisket at the new Buc-ee's travel center in Richmond, KY on Tuesday morning. April 19, 2022

When talking about his job, Pauly, the pitmaster, often says, “Let’s have some fun!”

With a background in barbecue competitions, he brings high energy to Buc-ee’s growing operation.

“We’re not coming in bringing you Kentucky barbecue,” the Houston native said. “We’re bringing you Texas barbecue.”

He oversees the smoking of brisket served at more than 50 locations in nearly 10 states, from Alabama to Colorado. Pauly says the brisket is smoked “low and slow” for at least 12 hours.

“We want to make sure you get that value with every single bite,” he said.

A beef brisket is prepared to be cut at the new Buc-ee's travel center in Richmond, KY on Tuesday morning. April 19, 2022

Barbecue sandwich options include chopped brisket, sliced brisket, and pulled pork as well as a three-meat sandwich with turkey, sausage, and brisket.

The brisket sandwiches “outsell everything,” Pauly said.

He often thinks about the range of patrons who visit Buc-ee’s, and that inspires the pitmaster to stay on the mission of the “perfect sandwich.”

“That could be their last $9,” he said. “We want to make sure that sandwich is the best they’ve ever had.”

What food should I try at Buc-ee's?

The fudge counter at Buc-ee's offers a variety of different flavors.

When asked about why more and more people are loving Buc-ee’s, Pauly has an idea.

“It is the food,” he said. “It’s the details in the dance.”

From a wall of beef jerky (in multiple flavors) to private-label chips, candies, and bite-sized corn puffs, there are endless snacks to try.

“Whatever we’re doing, we’re chasing that premium product,” Pauly told The Courier Journal.

Some of his favorites outside of barbecue include freshly made salads, breakfast sandwiches, and cinnamon rolls.

“The world loves our banana pudding,” he added.

When introducing newbies to Buc-ee’s, he offers some advice: “The more lost you get, the more fun you’re going to have,” he said. “I believe it’s going to surprise you.”

When are food items available at Buc-ee's?

Customers pass a wall of packaged flavored beef jerky at the new Buc-ee's travel center in Richmond, KY on Tuesday morning. The new one-stop-shop also has a full jerky deli area where various flavors can be bought by the pound. April 19, 2022

Barbecue sandwiches are available from 11:30 a.m. "till after midnight," according to Buc-ee's site.

Breakfast is available from 4-10:30 a.m., with lunch items available starting between 10:30-11:30 a.m.

The following items are available 24/7:

Fresh hot food

Cold sandwiches

Fruit cups, wraps, salads, protein packs and other cold items

Jerky bar

Homemade fudge

