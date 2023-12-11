Is there going to be a season 2 of My Life With The Walter Boys?

Contains spoilers for My Life With The Walter Boys

Calling all teen drama fans, we officially have your new TV obsession. My Life With The Walter Boys just dropped on Netflix and tells the story of Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez), who after a devastating accident leaves her as an orphan, packs up her life in Manhattan and moves to rural Colorado where she moves in with her guardians, the Walters and their many children.

The 10-part series is based on Ali Novak's novel of the same name, which was originally published on Wattpad, and has everything you could want out of a teen series, we're talking a major love triangle and plenty of drama. Basically if you love The Summer I Turned Pretty, this needs to be next on your watch list.

And if like us, you spent your weekend cocooned on the sofa racing through the series, and are already wanting more, then this is everything you need to know about a potential season two of My Life With The Walter Boys.

Has My Life With The Walter Boys season 2 been confirmed?

As of yet there's been no official word from Netflix we will see Jackie, Cole and Alex return for a season two. However, the series has only just dropped on the streamer (7th December) and often Netflix waits a while before announcing a renewal of a series.

Ali Novak, whose novel the series is based on, never wrote a sequel for the novel but said that could change if the book was made into a series.

And since then she's now said for fans to keep an eye out on her social media accounts, as while she can't promise anything, that's where she'll be making any announcements.

Who will be in the cast of My Life With The Walter Boys season 2?

While season two has not been officially confirmed yet, we can't really envision another season of My Life With The Walter Boys without these main cast members reprising their roles:

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie Howard

Sarah Rafferty as Katherine Walter

Marc Blucas as George Walter

Noah LaLonde as Cole Walter

Ashby Gentry as Alex Walter

Connor Stanhope as Danny

Johnny Link as Will

Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan

Dean Petriw as Jordan

Lennix James as Benny

Alix West Lefler as Parker

Isaac Arellanes as Isaac

Myles Vincent Perez as Lee

Zoë Soul as Hayley

Alisha Newton as Erin

Jaylan Evans as Skylar

Ashley Tavares as Tara

Moheb Jindran as Nikhil

Ellie O'Brien as Grace

Mya Lowe as Kiley

Gabrielle Jacinto as Olivia

Nathaniel Arcand as Mato

Alex Quijano as Uncle Richard

What might happen in My Life With The Walter Boys season 2?

As the series has not yet been confirmed for a second season and Ali Novak hasn't written a sequel to the original series, we're unsure exactly what another series would like.

However, given the series ends with Jackie and Cole kissing before she heads back to New York, we'd expect a new series to either pick up Jackie's life in Manhattan or hopefully see her return to Colorado and live with the Walters again. We know which way we'd rather see the show go.

