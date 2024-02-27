Going on a trip? This gorgeous Target carry-on suitcase looks like a million bucks, but it's down to just $63

Warm weather is (finally!) on its way, and if you've got any trips booked for spring or summer, there's no time like the present to give your tattered luggage an upgrade. One absolute travel essential? A carry-on suitcase, ideally with 360° wheels, plenty of interior pockets and a durable shell. Bonus points if it's aesthetically pleasing! Well, we've found one that checks off all the right boxes: the Open Story Hardside Carry-On Spinner Suitcase. This beauty looks like it could be from a high-end luggage brand, but it happens to be on sale for less than $70 at Target. Bon voyage, indeed!

Why is it a good deal?

While this highly-rated suitcase certainly resembles those from popular luggage brands like Away, it's a fraction of the price — Away's carry-on starts at $275! At just $63 (down from $90), this is the best price we've seen for this model in at least three months.

Why do I need this?

We'll admit, the first thing that attracted us to this Open Story carry-on was its sleek design and gorgeous color options — seven in total. But looks aside, it's also a super-solid option if ample space and ease of use are priorities.

At just over seven pounds, it's extremely lightweight, so you won't have to strain as much when lifting it. Plus, it clocks in at 21.75" x 14.25" x 9", meaning you can avoid checking it when flying many domestic and international airlines. (Always be sure to check your airline's dimension requirements just in case.)

In terms of storage, it boasts a zipper compartment with a zip-up pocket on one side for storing toiletries and accessories, while the other side is equipped with cross straps to keep clothing and larger items packed down and secure. If you need a bit more space, it expands an extra two inches — and it can hold up to 100 pounds in total!

The 360° wheels make for smooth gliding, and in addition to its telescopic handle, it has handles on the top and side to make lifting it more comfortable. Oh, and if surprise rain showers rear their heads? Don't worry, the durable shell is water-resistant.

Every traveler needs a durable carry-on suitcase, and this chic model is priced right. (Target)

What reviewers say

"Traveling can be exhausting, especially when you're lugging around heavy bags," wrote one happy jetsetter. "That's why I love this lightweight luggage. It's made from durable materials that are surprisingly lightweight, making it a breeze to carry. I no longer have to worry about exceeding weight limits or straining my back while traveling. This luggage has truly made my trips much more enjoyable."

"I LOVE this suitcase!" exclaimed another satisfied shopper. "It’s small enough to be [a] carry-on, but holds a lot! I was able to fit four pairs of pants, two sweatshirts, four tank tops, socks, underwear, toiletries, makeup, hair stuff, chargers, a light jacket and two pairs of shoes inside without unzipping the extra thickness."

"My favorite feature is the zip-closed lid on one half, because it keeps everything in place. Also love the zipper pocket on that flap — nice bonus!" gushed a final fan. "It rolls well and navigates easily. My one complaint is the handle is flat against the top and is a little hard to grab — you have to shimmy your hand in there and yank it up and it’s not super pleasant. I could see breaking a nail on that or something. Otherwise, love it!"

