The ‘God Is a Bullet’ Producer Is Selling His All-New East Coast Traditional House in L.A.

Back in spring 2020, Michael Mendelsohn doled out $1.7 million for an early 1900s residence in Los Angeles. He then took it down to the studs, and spent the next three years completely remodeling and expanding the place.

Now the Tinseltown producer—probably best known for the movies Reservoir Dogs, Lord of War, Cut Throat City, and most recently, God is a Bullet starring Jamie Foxx—has decided to try his hand at selling the newly reborn East Coast Traditional-style digs in Hollywood Hills with a significant jump in price, asking a speck under $4.3 million.

Tucked away behind walls and gates, on less than a quarter-acre parcel within walking distance of Runyon Canyon, the wood-sided structure features a little more than 3,500 square feet of modern living space on two levels accented throughout with marble finishes and herringbone wood floors.

Per the listing, held by Angel Kou of The Agency and Taryn Keyser of Compass, there’s also a separate guesthouse with its own living area, kitchen and bath that could easily serve as an office or a studio.

A gourmet kitchen connects to a fireside family room, which has glass doors opening to a terrace.

Especially standing out on the main level is a gourmet kitchen decked out with an eat-in island, top-tier Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, and a walk-in pantry. An adjoining family room displays a fireplace flanked by built-in shelving, along with glass doors spilling out to a covered terrace ideal for al fresco entertaining with a built-in barbecue. Elsewhere is a living room boasting a brick fireplace, an office space and a chandelier-topped dining room.

Five bedrooms include an upstairs master retreat outfitted with a fireplace, private balcony and walk-in closet, plus a luxe bath equipped with dual vanities, a freestanding soaking tub and glass-encased shower. Outdoors, the secluded backyard hosts a herb garden, as well as a sparkling pool and spa lined with waterfalls on one side and a sundeck on the other.

