GMFS Quapaw Splash Pad!

While Barry was our awesome Co-Host this morning, he also had some news to share from his neck of the woods! Quapaw is getting a brand new splash pad, and Barry wants to see you there for the grand opening! On May 31st from 1 – 3 pm, join the Quapaw Nation for refreshments and a splashin’ good time! The event is open to the public and is being held at 1108 Virginia Street in Quapaw and we hope to see you there! For more information, head to https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=472097622014184&set=a.184907457399870.

