GMFS Joplin Parks & Rec!

Bubba is sitting down with Dawn Jones with Joplin Parks and Recreation this morning! It feels like summer already, and the pools are close to opening for the season. Before that happens, the city needs around 90 lifeguards to staff the pools! If you or someone you know is interested in lifeguarding or working the pools, you can head to https://www.joplinmo.org/1031/Lifeguard-Information for all the information!

