Glyndebourne Opera House: Musicians visit care home residents

Musicians from an internationally-renowned opera house visited a number of care homes across Sussex last week.

Six professional musicians from the Glyndebourne Sinfonia and the Glyndebourne Chorus performed opera extracts and classical music for more than 130 residents.

They performed in homes in Ringmer, Ditchling, Heathfield and East Hoathly.

Sue Bowers from Lydfords Care Home said it was a "memorable experience" and "deeply moving" for residents..

The ensemble not only performed for residents but offered them the opportunity to make music with them.

Some of the artists brought their instruments, including the violin, cello and clarinet, during the performances.

Lucy Perry, head of learning and engagement at Glyndebourne, said: "It's well known that singing and music offers incredible benefits for people of all ages as a way of connecting with others and boosting wellbeing."

Ms Bowers, activities coordinator at Lydfords, said: "The joy and enthusiasm Glyndebourne's talented artists brought to our home created a memorable experience for everyone present and their performance was not only captivating, but also deeply moving for our residents."

Further sessions took place at Glyndebourne for people living with dementia, and their carers.

As well as care homes, singing workshops will be held in schools, and children will be given the opportunity to sing with the chorus.

Glyndebourne opera house is situated on the edge of the South Downs National Park in East Sussex.

