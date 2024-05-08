Gluten-free destinations to try around the Mid-Willamette Valley: Entrees, desserts, beer

Restaurants over the years have adapted to changing eating habits and dietary restrictions. In the Mid-Valley, there are a variety of places to get meals, desserts and even beer that is gluten-free.

Here's a roundup of a few local establishments that offer completely gluten-free or majority gluten-free options.

Savory gluten-free restaurants in the Salem-area

Marco Polo Global Restaurant

Marco Polo Global Restaurant is Salem's institutional gluten-free restaurant. It offers an array of Chinese, American and European cuisine with options that are vegetarian, vegan and/or gluten-free.

Items from the Chinese and European menus that can be made gluten-free include egg foo young, pasta alfredo, chicken pesto pasta, various fried rice dishes and more.

For more from Marco Polo, check out the website, marcopolosalem.com and Facebook page.

Hours: 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., Monday to Saturday; 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sunday

Address: 300 Liberty St. SE

Desserts gluten-free restaurants in the Salem-area

Bigwig Donuts

Bigwig Donuts in downtown Salem offers gluten-free and vegan desserts. The pop-up turned donut shop offers a selection of standards and a rotating seasonal flavor. The standard flavors include chocolate, cinnamon sugar, lemon poppy seed, maple and raspberry.

Donut holes can be ordered online or on-site in quantities from two to several dozen. The shop also offers coffee and tea lattes, which are also vegan but have dairy milk and half and half.

For a full list of ingredients in the donuts and their glazes, check out the website.

Owner Mark Davis began the shop as a pop-up in 2015 and wanted to create donuts that were allergen friendly. He sold Bigwig Donuts at Archive Coffee weekly until he got the brick and mortar space in 2019.

For more on Bigwig Donuts, check out the website, bigwigdonuts.com, Facebook and Instagram page, @bigwigdonuts.

Hours: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday

Address: 111 Liberty St. NE

White Rabbit Bakery

White Rabbit Bakery in Aurora offers a variety of gluten-free treats and food.

White Rabbit Bakery in Aurora is not a completely gluten-free operation, but much of its menu is. The bakery has an allergy statement that says it is a mixed-use kitchen, and they "take great care to avoid cross contamination." The kitchen does use wheat, dairy eggs, tree nuts, corn and soy.

The baked goods case rotates monthly, like the cupcake flavor of the month, with the bakery's selection available on its website. You can also order espresso, quiches, bread and sandwiches.

The bakery is also available for special and advance ordering. Special ordering is available for items off the monthly menu. Advance orders are for cupcakes and pastries only and must be made at least 48 hours ahead of time.

For more about White Rabbit Bakery, check out the website, whiterabbitbakery.com, or call 503-267-9044.

Hours: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday

Address: 21368 Pacific Highway E., Aurora

Gluten-free breweries in the Salem-area

Bierly Brewing

Bierly Brewing's tasting room offers gluten-free beers and food in McMinnville.

Bierly Brewing and its restaurant are completely gluten-free, as co-owners JP and Ames Bierly both have celiac disease.

The brewery began brewing commercially in 2016, according to its website, and moved to McMinnville in 2018. The tasting room and brewery are located in downtown McMinnville.

Year-round flagship options include the Felix Pilsner, Rendezvous Double IPA, Bakery Street Porter and Blackbird Stout. The brewery offers rotating seasonal specials. Check its website for availability.

The brewery also offers 32- and 64-ounce growlers. A 32-ounce growler is $13, or $10 for a refill or trade-in. A 64-ounce growler is $20, or $18 for refill or trade-in. Contact the brewery for the current taplist.

At the tasting room, there is pub food options like soft pretzels and beer battered fries and standard fare like sandwiches. There is also donuts and cookies and baked goods including bagels, savory tarts and cheese biscuits.

If you can't make it to the tasting room in McMinnville, there are various grocery stores that sell the beers. Check out the brewery's website for a full list of retailers.

For more info, check out Bierly Brewing's website, bierlybrewing.com, Facebook and Instagram page, @bierlybrewing.

Hours: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Friday to Sunday

Address: 624 NE Third St., McMinnville

Evasion Brewing

Evasion Brewing is a gluten-free brewery in McMinnville.

Evasion Brewing is also a brewery in McMinnville making gluten-free beers. The brewery's tasting room reopened in August, after ownership changed to Rebecca and Josh Gordon.

The brewery's core beers include Hophoria IPA, Blonde Ale and Tantamount Stout. The ingredients, alcohol content and other beer information is available on the website.

For more info on Evasion Brewing, check out the website, evasionbrewing.com, Facebook and Instagram page, @evasionbrewing. To find out where you can get cans of Evasion Brewing, contact the brewery.

Hours: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday; 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday

Address: 4230 NE Riverside Drive, McMinnville

Em Chan covers food and dining at the Statesman Journal. You can reach her at echan@gannett.com and follow her on X @catchuptoemily.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Gluten-free restaurants, breweries to try near Salem, Oregon