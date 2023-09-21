The Gloves Are On at Fendi SS24

Fendi presented its Spring/Summer 2024 showcase at Milan Fashion Week this season, rumored to be Kim Jones' final collection for the house.

Drawing inspiration from refined women who are always on the go, the collection was designed to represent elegance and sophistication while retaining a sense of modernity and playfulness. Arriving in a vibrant color palette of bright orange, yellow and brown, SS24 acted as a vivid contrast to the white-washed hues of its room.

Read on for Hypebae's summary of Fendi's SS24 showcase.

WHO: Packed with close friends, family members and iconic supermodels, Fendi's SS24 saw names like Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne, Winnie Harlow, Kate Moss, Charli XCX, Suki Waterhouse and Naomi Watts in attendance.

SEE: Jumbo-sized sculptures of Fendi's signature Baguette Bag filled the room, contrasted by hues of bright orange, yellow and brown. Skin-tight dresses sashayed down the runway, paired with smart coats, mock-neck tops and geometric-style prints.

HEAR: Subtle violin notes filled the room, paired with angelic vocals from RnB artist Dinah Washington, landing in the form of her 1960s track "The Bitter Earth," for a tender touch of nostalgia.

TOUCH: Smooth leather coats were paired with fitted dresses alongside snakeskin graphics, suede outerwear and tinted silky gloves, completed by crisp white shirting.

TASTE: Sophistication is key for SS24, but it's important to have a little fun with it. Traditionally smart silhouettes like midi dresses, leather coats, shirts and suiting made multiple appearance, but were elevated and modernized by clashing colors, cut-outs and sensual fits.

