Hello, double discounts! This crazy deal brings top-rated teeth whitening strips down to $7

Have a big event coming up? Want a movie star smile just for fun? A reliable teeth whitener can supercharge your confidence, and you don't need to pay up to get results. Amazon shoppers are all aglow over Gloridea Teeth Whitening Strips. And though a pack of 14 treatments appears to be on sale for $16 (from $20) when you first click, we have a secret. The price drops to just $9.50 when you enter the code 99L3ZAU3 at checkout! And if you opt in for Subscribe & Save, you'll pay as low as $7. Save 10% now or 15% when you subscribe to five or more items in one month to a single address.

Gloridea Gloridea Teeth Whitening Strips $7 $20 Save $13 $7 at Amazon You'll see results in as little as three uses with this popular kit. The whitening effects should last for at least 90 days!

Made with 6% hydrogen peroxide, these babies are strong enough to remove coffee stains but gentle enough for sensitive teeth. They'll safely remove pesky wine or tea marks even below the enamel surface so you can beam with pride.

The strips won't budge — not even while you're having a conversation or drinking water — until you remove them. You can even wear them while working out and they'll stay in place.

No pricey in-office treatment necessary. (Photo: Amazon)

We didn't even mention how easy they are to use! Just peel away the strips, apply them to your teeth and after 30 minutes, discard and marvel at your bright ivories.

An Amazon customer with delicate teeth shouted their praises in the reviews. "I have sensitive teeth and these worked wonderfully. My teeth were whiter and whiter each time I use them. Great product for people who have problems with their sensitivity," they wrote.

Another gleefully added: "I am the BIGGEST skeptic EVER! I decided to go with this brand after reading the reviews. To my surprise, they actually worked! Literally the first time using them I noticed a difference. Easy to use, 30 minutes until results. I exercised for 30 minutes which took my mind off of wearing them. Absolutely no sensitivity on my teeth!"

"I’m almost done with the box and I love it!" raved a final fan. "I have extremely sensitive teeth due to grinding and erosion but I didn’t get any sensitivity issues with this product. My teeth are also several shades whiter and are looking great for summer! Will definitely keep buying these."

Save yourself money and a trip to the dentist. Snag the Gloridea Teeth Whitening Strips while this deal is still hot. Don't forget to use code 99L3ZAU3 at checkout to save big.

Gloridea Gloridea Teeth Whitening Strips $16 $20 Save $4 $16 at Amazon You'll see results in as little as three uses with this popular kit. The whitening effects should last for at least 90 days!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Style

REORIA Square Neck Sleeveless Tank Top $25 $36 Save $11

Kranda Women's Summer Short Sleeve Smocked Floral Maxi Dress $41 $50 Save $9

Chicgal Women's Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono Cardigan $19 $27 Save $8

ANRABESS Women Sleeveless Split Long Maxi Dress $47

Debra Weitzner Women;s Floppy Sun Hat with Wide Brim $20 $36 Save $16

Beauty

PDOO Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light Tray $50

Roselynboutique Ice Roller for Face $8 $20 Save $12

Meaningful Beauty Anti Aging Daily Skincare System $49 $69 Save $20

NEW YORK BIOLOGY THE ULTIMATE COSMECEUTICALS Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face and Body $13 $25 Save $12

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum with Hyaluronic Acid $19 $38 Save $19

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.