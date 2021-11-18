Gloria Estefan on how she and husband Emilio keep their marriage alive: 'We've been very, very sexually happy'

Gloria Estefan and her husband Emilio Estefan are not holding back when it comes to discussing their sex life.

The couple joined their daughter Emily Estefan and their niece Lili Estefan for a candid conversation about love and marriage on Red Table Talk: The Estefans, which included a discussion of how they stay passionate after decades of marriage. The couple, who worked together before getting married in 1978, shared how they keep the spark alive.

Emilio Estefan and Gloria Estefan open up about their sex life. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"With age, different things become more important," Gloria explained. "We've been very, very sexually happy, and we're very connected. I think that's one of the secrets of the marriage."

She also explained how following her 1990 bus accident, which left her with a broken back, she felt "guilty" about not being able to be as sexually active as the couple once was.

"We were in prime age," she explained. "And we were always very, very sexual with each other. The bottom line is, it was big. You know when you asked, how many times a week? For 30-something years we had sex more than three times a week. Once you have kids, things are a little more complicated."

While the couple confirmed that having a daughter certainly made their sex life harder to schedule, Emilio, a Grammy-winning producer, said, "In order to have a long relationship, you have to be innovative, do new things and creative. You have to be creative."

Gloria spoke to Oprah Daily last year about how she and Emilio stay happy in their marriage.

"Number one is respect," she explained. "Give the other person the space to be who they are and support them in that. I think that if each one in the couple is taking care of the other one, then you're both taken care of, egos aside. We're very different, Emilio and I, so it's a good balance. But in the things that really matter — values, priorities, morals, even business — we rarely are on separate sides. We're very much in tune on those things."

