'Better than Sorels!': These cozy boots are on sale for as low as $30 (nearly 70% off)

What is it?

It might not be cold where you are yet, but next week, you could get the first arctic blast of the season — and it won't be long until the snow is piled knee-high. Now that you have your cozy sweaters in order, you might want to think about updating your boot collection to set you up for the wet and cold winter ahead. To fill out your shoe closet, Amazon is offering up Globalwin Winter Snow Boots for as low as $30, down from $88 — that's nearly 70% off.

GLOBALWIN Globalwin Winter Snow Boots $30 $88 Save $58 Neither clunky nor cumbersome, these boots have a grippy sole to keep you stable when the sidewalks are slick and the vegan leather can block out anything wet that Mother Nature throws your way. $30 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

Shoppers compare these boots to Sorels — those can cost over $200. Even at the regular price of $88, Globalwin Winter Snow Boots are a bargain (prices vary depending on color). This drop isn't the lowest price we've seen for these, but the last time they were deeply discounted, we were still wearing sandals.

Why do I need this?

Made with vegan leather, Globalwin Winter Snow Boots are water-resistant to keep slush from soaking even when you step in an icy puddle. On top of keeping your feet dry, these boots are also designed to keep you steady on ice — they have a grippy sole with plenty of traction for stability when it's slick out.

To keep your tootsies toasty when the temps start to dip, Globalwin Winter Snow Boots are decked out with Thermolite insulation and lined with faux fur. Whether you're shoveling the driveway or you're out admiring holiday lights, your feet will stay warm in these boots.

These might be your best defense against ice and slush this winter. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 4,000 shoppers rave about how warm and dry these boots keep their feet.

"These boots were my favorite through the winter months with rain, snow and ice!" gushed a rave reviewer. "I also purchased them to run the front of house in a restaurant at the time due to them being slip-resistant. I got many, many compliments on the aesthetic of them as well. If you’re thinking about buying them, DO IT!"

"After wearing my Sorel boots for many years, they finally took a dive and are beyond repair," shared a happy shopper. "I saw these boots on Amazon. Similar look, wayyyyyyy cheaper price-wise, and I'm pleasantly surprised. Fit great and very comfortable. I haven't worn them out too much so time will tell, but for the price, I can enjoy them for even a short time and feel like I am getting my money's worth. They are very cute as well."

"Perfect for northeast winters!" wrote a five-star fan. "These boots are warm, stylish, and more importantly, functional. The tread on these boots has kept me from sliding down my icy driveway when my snow tires couldn’t even do that for my car! The fit was true to size. I tried several sizes just to come out with my normal boot size. My mom was so impressed that she bought a pair as well!"

"These fit perfectly and are warmer than my Sorels," shared one of over 4,000 five-star fans. "Definitely water-resistant, as I went snowshoeing in them, and warm enough to keep my feet warm at work when I’m walking on concrete. For winter boots that are under $50, you can’t go wrong."

"If I HAD to find one problem I would say the laces could be tighter," shared a shopper who called these boots 'amazing.' Something I don’t feel like the laces get tight enough to hold my foot in. They feel a LITTLE loose on the leg.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

