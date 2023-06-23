Global Outlook Event to Provide Mid-Year Sourcing Update

For executives overseeing global supply chain operations, planning ahead has become more challenging as volatile raw material costs, trade upheaval and recession concerns create uncertainty.

Sourcing Journal’s Global Outlook: Mid-Year Insights & Future Predictions on June 27 will address the top-of-mind topics for the industry. This virtual half-day event will bring together sourcing professionals, top leadership, trade experts and more to take the temperature on a range of topics—from the state of production and logistics to how technology is shaping the future of supply chains.

Following opening remarks from Sourcing Journal’s editor-in-chief Peter Sadera, the day’s agenda will kick off with a panel of on-the-ground manufacturing executives. Jason Kra of Li & Fung, Guido Schlossmann from Synergies Worldwide and Pulkit Seth of Pearl Global Industries Limited will share what they are seeing related to labor, order quantities and payments.

Next, Michael Appel of Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC, a consulting firm that specializes in corporate restructuring and operations improvement, will provide insight into the economic climate and share best practices for navigating through this time.

In the sourcing world, Hong Kong is still a major player, partly due to the access it provides companies to textile research and financing. A panel with PwC Advisory’s Sally Huang, Invest Hong Kong’s Angelica Yeung and The Mills Fabrica’s Cintia Nunes will delve into the benefits of having a Hong Kong base.

After that, the discussion will turn to artificial intelligence’s role in creating more efficient supply chains. Paul Magel of CGS will chat about the potential role of buzzy technology like ChatGPT in fashion operations.

There are a number of geopolitical tensions to watch in Asia, including the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and potential actions in Taiwan. Stephen Lamar from the American Apparel & Footwear Association and Sally Peng of FTI Consulting will talk about what situations to follow in the near future.

Next, Kornit Digital’s Don Whaley will lay out the digital printing company’s vision for shortening apparel supply chains with nearshored on-demand production. Mass customization adds responsiveness to manufacturing, addressing overproduction.

Sending goods around the globe has become costlier, but innovations offer opportunities to streamline these processes. A deep-dive on logistics will feature Vincent Iacopella from Alba Wheels Up International LLC, Mark Manduca from GXO and Lee Spratt of DHL.

For companies doing business between the U.S. and Asia, there are many trade agreements and laws to follow. Nicole Bivens Collinson of Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg, P.A. will provide an update on the status of these agreements.

Raw materials make up a significant portion of a product’s cost, and the price of these inputs has been on a rollercoaster recently. Cotton Outlook’s Antonia Prescott will discuss what to expect in material costs.

The programming will close by taking a look at consumer behavior. Lupine Skelly from Deloitte will share shopper insights and discuss how this should guide companies’ strategies.

Catering to an international audience, Global Outlook will be streamed twice: on July 27 from 9 a.m. HKT to 12:30 p.m. HKT and on July 27 from 9 a.m. ET to 12:30 p.m. ET.

