Glen Powell shares how his family keeps him 'humble' — even if that involves picking on him

Glen Powell can always count on his family members, especially his mother, Cyndy, for support.

During an interview with "E! News," Powell opened up about his life in the spotlight and revealed how his family keeps him grounded — even if that means picking on him.

“They do keep me humble, it’s very funny to be on this journey with them,” he said.

"Obviously, sometimes you don’t realize the changes that are happening, but often your mother is the first person to realize that the temperature has changed a little," the "Top Gun: Maverick" star added.

Netflix's Hit Man Sundance Film Festival Premiere (Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Netflix)

Powell said his mom specifically tends to call him out for his fashion choices — especially when he's headed to red carpet events.

"You know you go for style moments every once in awhile, like popping my collar, she keeps trying to take down my collar. She’s like, ‘Glen, you know, could look a little douchey,'" he said.

However, Powell joked that "Hollywood is sort of douchey sometimes," so it's OK if he's on trend.

"That's what we're doing here," he joked.

As for the rest of his family members, the "Hit Man" star explained that he wouldn't be "sane" without them.

“The thing that keeps me the most sane, with anything that changes I know that they’re going to be there, and they’re the consistency in my life,” he shared. “They’re enjoying the ride as much as I am. They’d never miss a premiere. They never miss an opportunity to celebrate me, and I’m really grateful for that.”

Powell's heartwarming comments came after he and his loved ones dressed up as Will Ferrell's character in "Elf" to celebrate the Christmastime premiere of his film, “Anyone But You.”

In a video Powell shared to Instagram in December, his family gallivanted around New York City while wearing green "Elf" costumes.

"It’s nice to be born into a family who shares my affinity for elf culture," Powell captioned the post.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com