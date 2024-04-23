Glen Carbon welcomes a new restaurant, the chain’s first location in the metro-east

A new Mexican-fusion eatery is now open in Glen Carbon.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, at 3901 Illinois Route 159, Suite 2, opened Wednesday, April 17.

The restaurant offers up made-to-order entrées that include burritos, tacos, bowls, salads, nachos and a few other items.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, 3901 Illinois Route 159 in Glen Carbon

Owner Pallav Patel said the eatery is a chain based in New Jersey.

He said the company started franchising in 2017 and that his is the first location in the metro-east.

Patel also owns Subway franchises (including the one in Swansea Plaza) and Tropical Smoothie Café, which is right next door to Bubbakoo’s and opened in January.

The ordering process at Bubbakoo’s Burritos is similar to what one would find at a Chipotle. Or a Subway.

A peek at the fillings and toppings counter at Bubbakoo’s Burritos in Glen Carbon

You pick an entrée and add your choices of protein, a flavor (15 sauce options – not spicy, kinda spicy or spicy – are available), and load it up with your preferred toppings.

Entrée options are a burrito or bowl, quesadilla, tostada salad, taco trio, nachos (the Works) and the burritodilla (if a burrito and a quesadilla had a baby …).

Or you can go for the Chiwawa, which is a “lightly fried, panko-crusted cheesy rice ball smothered in queso” and topped with one’s choice of protein and fillings.

They’re slightly bigger than a baseball and look pretty fun. (But no throwing!)

The Chiwawa, a breaded and fried cheesy rice ball that’s loaded with tasty toppings, is on the menu at Bubbakoo’s Burritos.

A description of the Chiwawa at Bubbakoo’s

Patel said the steak and shrimp burrito is their best seller.

He said that everything is fresh and made to order. The steak and shrimp are kept marinating and chilled until ordered.

Starters, side items (They have curly fries!) and sweets are also on the menu.

They also have “Lifestyle Bowls” to accommodate vegans (yay!), vegetarians and the keto crowd.

The online menu is pretty handy and straightforward. There’s even an allergen guide that lists which products contain mustard, soy, dairy, shellfish, eggs and gluten.

There’s a catering menu too. (Boss, pay attention for the next office party.)

Order customized burritos by the box (from a minimum of 10 up to 999).

Multiple options, based on how many mouths there are to feed, include pans of meat, shells and tortillas, and fixings to provide a taco bar at get-togethers.

Quesadilla trays, chips platters, dips, desserts and sides by the tray are available too.

Lunch boxes (minimum of 10) that include a pre-built burrito, chips and churro bites can be ordered too.

Everything looks good at Bubbakoo’s. I’m hoping to get back out there soon to sample the vegan bowl.

A wide view of Bubbakoo’s Burritos in Glen Carbon

About Bubbakoo’s Burritos

Bubbakoo’s Burritos is a national chain that originated in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, in 2008.

It was founded by Paul Altero and Bill Hart, who developed their Mexican-fusion fast-casual concept after years working together in the restaurant industry.

According to the business’ website, there are more than 100 locations in 15 states.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos in Glen Carbon is located at 3901 Illinois Route 159, Suite 2. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit bubbakoos.com.