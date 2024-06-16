Glassboro makes it big on `small town' list

GLASSBORO — Food, fossils, and a university have put the borough on a list of 15 “Best Small Towns” to visit in the country.

Smithsonian Magazine published the feature on June 11, and the state Division of Travel & Tourism pumped out a triumphant announcement two days later.

“To share company among the many incredible and dynamic small towns across the country in the Smithsonian Magazine this year is not only a win for Glassboro, but also a win for all of New Jersey,” said Jeff Vasser, the division's executive director.

The article gives prominent place to Glassboro as host community for Rowan University’s main and expanding campus, including the pending opening of the school’s Jean & Ric Edelman Fossil Park & Museum.

It also points visitors toward places to eat in the borough, such as LaScala’s Fire and Angelo’s Glassboro Diner.

Glassboro's appearance on the list "is a testament to our commitment to preserving and embracing our future as a vibrant destination,” Mayor John E. Wallace III said in a statement.

He asserted the borough "is poised to become a must-visit destination for travelers seeking a blend of history, culture, and natural beauty."

Other communities making the 2024 list include Humboldt, Kansas; Sleepy Hollow, New York; Aspen, Colorado; and Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

The article can be found at https://www.smithsonianmag.com/travel/the-15-best-small-towns-to-visit-in-2024-180984472/.

