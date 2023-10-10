Glass-Front Fridges Are a Major Trend Right Now—but Are They a Terrible Idea?

Clutter and fingerprints might get in the way of this aesthetically pleasing kitchen appliance trend.

Cameron Sadeghpour

Meet the glass-front fridge. This trending style is popping up in high-end kitchens across the internet, showcasing perfectly organized rows of drinks, deli meat and cheese, and fresh fruits and vegetables. Similar to the open-shelving kitchen trend, glass-front fridges can help a space feel more open while providing a unique opportunity for shelf-styling and organization. Unlike the large display fridges you see at grocery stores and convenience stores, residential glass-front fridges usually have a smaller glass window that reveals only a portion of what’s inside.

The result is sleek and stylish, and usually immaculately clean and organized—so what could possibly go wrong? Before you jump head-first into this luxurious new kitchen trend, here are a few pros and cons of glass-front fridges you may want to consider.

Pros of Glass-Front Fridges

The aesthetic appeal of glass-front fridges is undoubtedly their biggest draw. If you’re looking to create a luxurious space and outfit your kitchen with the latest and greatest technology, then these fridges are a natural choice. Their price tag and limited availability add an air of exclusivity, and the glass front gives you an opportunity for some extra shelf styling that'll let you show off your groceries.

In addition to their appearance, glass-front fridges can provide practical benefits too. Seeing what’s inside your fridge at all times can help you be more mindful about using up your fridge contents in a timely manner—and you can easily keep tabs on the things you need more of. It may also encourage you to keep your fridge a bit cleaner and more well-organized than usual—that's a win-win.

Cons of Glass-Front Fridges

While being able to see the inside can be considered a pro of glass-front fridges for some, for others, it might pose a problem. Busy households may struggle to keep the inside of the fridge looking organized and clean at all times (no judgment here!), which can make the transparency of a glass-front fridge less than desirable. You will also lose some valuable storage space on the inside of the fridge doors where there is glass, which is important to keep in mind.

Keeping these fridges clean can also be a headache. If you thought stainless steel showed fingerprints and smudges easily, glass is a whole new story.

“A refrigerator is one of the most frequently touched appliances in the kitchen, and because of that, it can get dirty and messy very quickly,” says Brit Angelesco, executive director and in-house trend expert at luxury kitchen and bath brand ZLINE. While glass is easy to clean, it will definitely get dirty more quickly, so be ready to commit to cleaning it on a regular basis (perhaps even daily).

Lastly, as a luxury kitchen upgrade, glass-front fridges are more expensive than your standard refrigerator. Since trends tend to come and go relatively quickly, it’s important to keep the cost in mind. Luckily, should you ever change your mind about your glass-front fridge, it’s a simple replacement—it doesn't entail a major renovation. However, if you’re already on the fence about switching and the price tag is a bit out of your budget, it may be worth waiting a few years to see if this trend is here for the long haul before making the investment.

The Final Consensus

Ultimately, the choice of whether or not to jump on the glass-front-fridge trend will depend on your lifestyle. They are a luxurious kitchen upgrade that can add a sophisticated touch to your space—especially for those of us who like to keep things neat.

“Since you can see into the fridge, these models may be a good pick for the organization enthusiast (think rows of perfectly aligned drinks and bowls of fresh fruit and veggies on display!),” says Angelesco.

However, these fridges can be trickier to keep clean and well-maintained, which may not be ideal for busy households or for those who prefer not to organize and clean on a daily basis. If the inside of your fridge tends to get a bit messy, then you may want to think twice about a glass-front fridge. Those with young kids may also want to consider whether a glass-front fridge is right for them since fingerprints and smudges will be even more apparent on the transparent glass, requiring more regular cleaning.

That being said, if you love the look of glass-front fridges but don’t think you can justify the switch for your lifestyle right now, there’s an alternative you can try, says Angelesco.

“If you aren’t ready to fully commit to the glass-front fridge trend but still want that sleek and stylish look, a beverage cooler with a glass-front is a great option,” she says. “Organizing cans and bottles of wine is easier than a full fridge of groceries, and it will perfectly elevate your kitchen or bar.”



Read the original article on Better Homes & Gardens.