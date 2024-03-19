Glamour and Tailoring Intersect in KEBURIA's New Collection

Fall/Winter 2024 is all about seamlessly-transitioning from day to night. Consumers are looking for pieces that they can wear from their 9-5's to their 5-9s while designers have been attempting to fuse corpcore aesthetics across different styles.

For the Georgia-based brand, KEBURIA, adaptable professional wear is achieved with meticulous tailoring, bold colors and a variety of fabrics. The brand's FW24 collection is inspired by the glamorous uniforms of the '80s but can easily take the wearer from the boardroom to her next adventure.

"With the FW24 collection, we invite our audience to embrace the joy of self-expression through shape, design, pattern, and color. The KEBURIA woman is unafraid to have fun and make a statement," said founder and creative director, George Keburia in a press statement.

Standout pieces from the line include the blue vegan-leather jacket lined with pink faux-fur, the white a-line, knee-length dress with chunky gold buttons and the structured, double-breasted plaid blazer. Though daring in color and fabric, the pieces in the collection retain a classic feel to them thanks to the silhouettes that aim to empower.

The collection will be available at the brand's website this fall.

