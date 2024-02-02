Amazon's fan-favorite towels are 'super absorbent and oh so soft' — and just $21 (65% off), today only

If you've been getting by with a sub-par towel set for a while now, it's time to ask yourself why. After all, you deserve to wrap yourself in a plush, spa-like towel out of the shower — there's no reason to settle for something scratchy. Well, heads up: Just for today, Amazon is running a massive sale on its super popular (and soft!) Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-piece towel set. You'll save up to 65%.

Why is it a good deal?

Towels can get pricey — fast. At $21, the Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-piece towel set is a fraction of what you'd pay from some big-name brands. It's also the lowest price it's ever been.

Why do I need this?

There's a reason why more than 20,000 Amazon shoppers have given this towel set a perfect review: It's an incredible value. Enjoy two oversized bath towels, two hand towels and four wash cloths — starting at $21!

The towels are crafted from 100% cotton for maximum absorbency, along with a soft, spa-like feel fans can't stop raving about.

Choose from 20 different shades to find the color that's just right for your bathroom decor.

The question is, which color will you choose? (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

"The pieces are very soft and color safe when you wash them," said a happy customer. "I've used and laundered them twice and the threading is as good as new."

At 27 by 54 inches, shoppers say these towels are just the right size. "They are a great size and the material isn't too thick," said a satisfied shopper. "I don't like to have those super thick towels when it comes time to launder them. These wash and dry wonderful, and leave room for other clothing to be washed with them. I like them so much, I ordered them again."

"The color is so bright and my family just love them. Great find!" said a five-star fan.

One customer pointed out that the towels aren't as thick as some pricier options on the market, though. "The size and thickness of these towels and washcloths are not what I normally purchase. However, they are very usable and come in lovely colors," they said.

Again, this sale is just for today. Don't miss your chance to get a new towel set at a serious discount!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $12 $50 Save $38 See at Amazon

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Stalwart Heated Car Blanket $22 $33 Save $11 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $48 $90 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Whall Cordless Stick Vacuum $353 See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum $140 $300 Save $160 with coupon See at Amazon

Hoover MaxLife Pro Pet Swivel Vacuum $125 $210 Save $85 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $31 $40 Save $9 See at Amazon

Kitchen

JoyJolt JoyFul Kitchen Storage Containers, 24-Piece $39 $70 Save $31 See at Amazon

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Lamu Lazy Susan Turntable for Fridge $20 $25 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box $30 $45 Save $15 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $150 $345 Save $195 See at Amazon

Home

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $35 $57 Save $22 with Prime See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $80 Save $40 with Prime See at Amazon

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $18 $28 Save $10 See at Amazon

Joymoop Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set $32 $61 Save $29 with coupon See at Amazon

Snow Joe Electric Walk-Behind Snow Blower $128 $249 Save $121 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $30 $108 Save $78 with coupon See at Amazon

Ticonn Extra-Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Hopopro Shower Head $15 $30 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

Active Washing Machine Cleaner, 24-Pack $17 $22 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon