GKIDS Shares Pre-Teaser for Studio Ghibli’s “The Boy and the Heron"

GKIDS just released an introduction video for The Boy and the Heron ahead of its premiere in North America.

The 32-second-long video introduces a summary of the plot of the new Studio Ghibli film:

A young boy named Mahito, yearning for his mother, ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki.

The Boy and the Heron will make its overseas premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which will take place from September 7 - 17. Later on in the month, it will also be shown as part of the lineup for the 61st New York Film Festival (NYFF) between September 29 – October 15.

The first official teaser trailer will be revealed on September 6, 2023. In the meantime, watch the pre-teaser for the film above.

