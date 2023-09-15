"It Gives Off 'I’ll Be Waiting For You In The Parking Lot' Vibes": People Are Revealing The Common Things Men Do That Come Off As Incredibly Creepy

—u/Ron_Textall

"It is not even just in bars. I did a summer job in a library and a guy kept asking about my shifts. My male manager had to ask him to leave me alone."

—u/Express_Bath

"When I was around 20 or 21 I was working as a barista. We had floor-to-ceiling windows on one side of our café in a busy area. Some guy, (maybe mid-30s) was walking by outside and it looked like he was coming into our store. We locked eyes so I offered a half-hearted customer service smile as one does. He turned the corner to the front of our store (blocked partially by a brick wall, no windows) but never came inside. I didn’t think much of it and just continued on with my day.

About three to four hours later, my shift was over. I walked outside to the parking lot and I heard a “Finally! You’re off work!” I turn around, expecting to see a coworker or maybe a regular customer I was friends with or something.

Nope. It was the guy I locked eyes with for .5 seconds several hours earlier. He was sitting at a table on our patio, but was blocked by the brick wall so I couldn’t see him through the windows from inside the store. I was really startled and didn’t know what to say.

He then proceeded to tell me that he saw me smile at him through the window so decided to WAIT OUTSIDE OF MY WORK FOR SEVERAL HOURS SO HE COULD TALK TO ME! I mean, it would be one thing to come into the store, but a coffee, and try to talk to me (although I still wouldn’t appreciate that while at work) but this man waited outside of my work for several hours.

I was so creeped out and made an excuse like “oh actually I’m just adjusting the umbrellas on the patio. I still have work.” And then I went straight back inside and to the back where I waited for a full hour until my coworkers confirmed he was gone. I was so scared and had male coworkers walk me to my car for like a week."

—u/Kusakaru