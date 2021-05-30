Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This Givenchy lipstick starts black but transforms into your dream color. (Photo: QVC)

When you pick up lipstick at your local department store, you usually know exactly what color you’re getting: rich burgundy, neutral nude, cool coral or whatever you choose. But when you nab a tube of the best-selling Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick, you have no idea what shade it is — and that's the entire appeal of it.

True to its name, Temptation Black Magic lipstick appears to be black in the tube. But don’t worry; a swipe of this shade won’t make you look like you’re auditioning for a goth band. Instead, it rolls on to reveal the perfect color for you based on your unique pH level and skin tone. You won't know the hue till you try it — it can be anything from pale pink to toasty tan to berry red and beyond. This lipstick knows you better than you know yourself. Think of it as the mood ring of makeup. See it in action here!

Shop it: Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick, $34, qvc.com

Because it ships from France, Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick has been hard to come by in the U.S. during the pandemic. Right now, though, QVC has this customized holy grail in stock — but in limited supply! Make this $34 tube your go-to lip color in one full payment, or opt for three monthly, interest-free installments of $11. Either way, you get free shipping! And if you're new to QVC, you'll get $10 off with code OFFER.

Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick (Photo: QVC)

The cosmetic is coveted for its ability to bring out the hue that’s truly you, but that’s not all that makes it your pout’s secret weapon. The chameleonic lipstick is imbued with all-natural, ultra-hydrating rose hip oil for plumpness and shine — no stickiness in sight. That’s why the company boasts that it’s “a lip treatment in lipstick form.”

Plus, it’s buildable, so the more you apply, the deeper the color gets. It’s something of a surprise every single time — but it always looks great!

You could almost call Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick 'smart makeup.' It may not have an internal GPS, but it knows which color works best with your complexion by instinct. It’ll easily become your go-to, go-anywhere tube — and with free shipping, you might want to grab a few more tubes to keep in your purse and even your glove compartment. You never know when you need to look your best.

Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick (Photo: QVC)

“This is amazing! Turns into the perfect shade for your lips and is so so so soft! Love it!,” wrote one amazed fan. “It hydrates my lips and I’m not using Chapstick constantly. I’ve never had a more perfect lip,” reported another.

Finding a shade that’s right for you is hard, but Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick does the work for you, eliminating drugstore makeup-aisle confusion and abandoned online shopping carts. And in the off chance that it's not the ideal lipstick for you, QVC offers a three day “love it or leave it” guarantee. You have nothing to lose!

No matter your age, race, ethnicity or skin tone, Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick has you covered. So go ahead and give this luxurious, juicy tube a whirl — and give boring, dried-out, cracked lips the pink slip.

The Zoom-ready Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick is selling out fast, so catch it while you can. Your custom color awaits!

