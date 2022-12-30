This magic Givenchy lipstick 'turns into the perfect shade for your lips'

Lipstick isn't something you typically can give as a holiday gift — after all, how can you know what color will flatter the woman's skin tone? But now that's all changed. thanks to the bestselling Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick, which rolls on to reveal the perfect color for the wearer based on her unique pH level and skin tone.

Because it ships from France, Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick has been hard to come by in the U.S. during the pandemic. However, QVC has the magical hue in stock right now.

And if you're a new QVC shopper, don't forget to use the offer code FREESHIP through January 31st to get free shipping on your first order. Don't want to pay it all in one go? QVC offers you the option of five Easy Pay installments of $6.80.

Temptation Black Magic lipstick appears to be black in the tube, but once it's swiped on the lips it will become the perfect tone — anything from pale pink to toasty tan to berry red and beyond. This lipstick knows a woman better than she knows herself. Think of it as the mood ring of makeup.

The cosmetic is coveted for its ability to bring out the hue that’s truly you, but that’s not all that makes it your pout’s secret weapon. The chameleonic lipstick is imbued with all-natural, ultra-hydrating rose hip oil for plumpness and shine — no stickiness in sight. That’s why the company boasts that it’s “a lip treatment in lipstick form.”

Plus, it’s buildable, so the more you apply, the deeper the color gets. It’s something of a surprise every single time — but it always looks great!

This Givenchy lipstick starts black but transforms into your dream color. (Photo: Sephora)

You could almost call Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick 'smart makeup.' It may not have an internal GPS, but it knows which color works best with your complexion by instinct. It’ll easily become your go-to, go-anywhere tube — and you might want to grab a few more tubes to keep in your purse and even your glove compartment. You never know when you need to look your best.

"This is the very best lipstick I have ever owned! It is rich and creamy, GLIDING on smoothly without pulling on my lips, or caking. It is light and luscious to wear, not greasy," said one verified shopper. "The color is perfect for my skin tones... not too bright, orange, red, or pink; a perfect mauve on me. It is not my grandmother's color-changing lipstick. This lipstick is worth every penny and I will be buying it again, and again!"

No matter your age, race, ethnicity or skin tone, Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick has you covered. So go ahead and give this luxurious, juicy tube a whirl — and give boring, dried-out, cracked lips the pink slip.

The Zoom-ready Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick is selling out fast, so catch it while you can. Your custom color awaits!