Gisele Bündchen reflects on 'trials' in life in upbeat new post: 'Let's enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones'

Gisele Bündchen shared an upbeat post about learning from the "trials" in life. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Gisele Bündchen is looking on the bright side.

In a new Instagram post, the Brazilian supermodel reflects on learning from the "bad" moments in life and using them to grow as a person.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old posted footage of herself joyfully riding a bike down a path surrounded by blue skies and palm trees. "It's a beautiful day," reads her caption, translated from her native Portuguese. Bündchen also soundtracked the video to ADMT's cover of the TRINIX and Rushawn song "It's a Beautiful Day," which features lyrics like "Lord, I thank you for sunshine, thank you for rain / thank you for joy, thank you for pain."

It's a fitting song choice given the thoughts shared in the post by Bündchen, who finalized her divorce from Tom Brady last October after 13 years of marriage. While the model and mom of two doesn't specifically reference the split in her post, she speaks of overcoming "trials" in life.

"We all have our fair shares of trials," she wrote. "Every laugh, every fall, every experience, the good and the bad, everything is here to teach us something and help us grow. Nothing is permanent. So let’s enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones. Every day is a gift!"

Since their divorce was announced, Bündchen has kept up an upbeat attitude on her social media, sharing posts about "recharging" with her kids in her native Brazil. In an interview with Vanity Fair last month, she called the split "heartbreaking" but something she had made peace with.

"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," the activist and author shared.

"When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make," she continued. "That doesn't mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance."

Bündchen — who also disputed reports that her marriage had ended because Brady opted to un-retire and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — added that she wanted her life and career to be an example for her kids.

"You want to show them that, in life, you have to find real fulfillment, not living something that you're not," she told the magazine.

