Gisele Bündchen Just Picked up Another South Florida Home

She already owns a contemporary $11.5 million Miami Beach residence in the exclusive Indian Creek Country Club community known as “Billionaire Bunker”— just a short jaunt via boat across the waterway from ex-husband Tom Brady’s unfinished $27 million Miami Beach megamansion. But now Gisele Bündchen has added yet another home to her South Florida property portfolio.

As first reported by The Wall Street Journal, an entity tied to the Brazilian supermodel has forked over $9.1 million for a roughly 7.5-acre spread in Broward County’s affluent Southwest Ranches neighborhood on the eastern edge of the Florida Everglades, just 15 miles southwest of Fort Lauderdale. According to the news outlet, she plans to convert the dwelling into an “animal-friendly property,” complete with horses, chickens and other farm critters

Last sold to a Mexico-born family in November 2013 for $1.65 million, the home has been on and off the market for several years, and also was offered for rent—once for as much as $75,000 per month. After returning to the market this past August for $10.5 million, the house ultimately went to Bündchen at a significant discount.

Built in 1976, Bündchen’s new digs have since been extensively renovated. Described in the listing as “a true gem,” the two-story structure features nine bedrooms and an equal number of baths in nearly 5,200 square feet of living space boasting high ceilings and open-concept interiors. There’s also a separate two-bedroom apartment.

The open-concept main level contains a fireside living room, dining area and gourmet kitchen.

Highlights include an expansive great room spotlighted by a floating staircase and fireside living area. A dining space connects to the gourmet kitchen, which is outfitted with Calacatta quartz countertops, an oversized eat-in island, an integrated refrigerator and oven, and a built-in bar. Elsewhere is a master on the main holding a sitting area, “fantastic” walk-in closet, and luxe bath with dual vanities, a soaking tub and glassy shower.

Outdoors, the grounds host an infinity-edge pool and spa with fountains, a tennis court, full-size soccer pitch, sport court, two equestrian rings, a barn with 10 horse stalls, kitchen and barbecue setup, and a couple of pergolas ideal for lounging and entertaining. There’s also a two-car garage.

Brady, and Bündchen were married in 2009 and share three children—a son Benjamin, and daughter Vivian, along with another son Jack from Brady’s previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan. Worth a combined fortune in the hundreds of millions of dollars, the couple’s property portfolio includes homes in the Bahamas and Montana, as well as a New York City apartment where Bündchen had been staying during their split. She also retains a Costa Rica vacation home.

The listing was held by Chad Bishop and Saddy Abaunza Delgado of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty; Laura Valente with Global Luxury Realty LLC repped the buyer.

