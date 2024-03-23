Gisele Bündchen Denies Rumors She Cheated on Tom Brady

EVER SINCE THEY announced that they were ending their marriage in October 2022, there have been rumors about the reasons behind Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce. Some speculated that Bündchen gave the then-active NFL quarterback an ultimatum about ending his career—he did eventually retire, but not until after the split—while others have scrutinized the timeline of Bündchen's current relationship with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, even going so far as to suggest that there was an overlap.

However, Bündchen is shutting down the rumors that she had an affair once and for all.

"That is a lie," she told the New York Times in a new interview. "This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful... They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified."

"No one really knows what happens between two people, only the two people in the relationship," Bündchen added, stating that in the 18 months since they separated, both she and her ex-husband have moved on; she with Valente, a family friend, and he with model Irina Shayk. "This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first," she said. "It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent."

For Brady's part, he has reportedly adapted to the new dynamic, and is "all about growing from his relationship with Gisele and moving it to a place where they can co-parent."

