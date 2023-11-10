Gisele Bündchen, 43, Nails Pigeon Pose In New BTS Pics From Her Trip To Brazil



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Gisele Bündchen shared a new Instagram post of herself doing yoga.

The supermodel's favorite ways to stay active outside of yoga are practicing Brazilian jiu-jitsu and going on runs.

Giselle swears by a diet of about 20 percent animal protein and 80 percent vegetables for lunch and dinner.

Yoga queen Gisele Bündchen posted a sweet new Instagram photo of herself doing pigeon pose alongside two children.

The 43-year-old supermodel is traveling in Brazil and shared a photo dump of some BTS moments with her followers. The first photo is of Gisele jumping on the beach in a leopard print swimsuit.

In another snap, she's practicing yoga with two kiddos. All three of them do pigeon pose, which helps stretch the hip flexors and glutes. "Special little moments❤️ Pequenos momentos especiais," Gisele captioned the pictures.

Fans loved these photos, and were sure to let Gisele know. “Such a beautiful family! 😍,” commented one follower, while others just reached for the heart emoji.

If you’re wondering how she has stayed so strong and toned throughout the years, you're in luck. The star has shared many of her health wellness practices.

Giselle told WH movement is part of every day for her. She wakes up at 5 a.m. and meditates before going for a light jog with her dog, which usually is about three miles.

Afterward, she comes home and practices yoga, she shared. (Gisele has actually been doing yoga since her early twenties.)

She frequently shares photos of her yoga practice on social media. Here, Gisele takes the reverse warrior pose:

Gisele ends her day by walking with her pup, because it helps them both sleep. “Walking is underestimated,” she tells WH. “That's great for me and great for him.”

The Devil Wears Prada alum also likes to practice Brazilian jiu-jitsu. She dropped an Instagram video in 2022 where she's crushing her moves:

"I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better," Gisele wrote in the caption. "I feel stronger, more confident, and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but especially for us women."

Food-wise, Gisele eats a lot of leafy greens and roasted veggies, she told WH. (Her favorite is a sweet potato!) But she also mixes in small amounts of animal protein. In fact, her lunches and dinners are about 80 percent veggies and 20 percent animal protein.

You Might Also Like